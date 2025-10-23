The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media. All the media business news in one place.

This week’s BIG move: Media Monitoring Africa rebrands to Moxii Africa, striving for open and trusted information

Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and its 13 partners concluded the widely successful Media Freedom Festival (MFF) 2025 last week. Partners included the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), Amnesty International South Africa, Campaign for Free Expression, Campaign on Digital Ethics (CODE), Defend our Democracy, Embassy of France, Embassy of Germany, High Commission of Canada, The Information Regulator, Konrad-Adenauer Stiftung Sub Saharan Africa Media Programme, the Press Council of South Africa, SOS Support Public Broadcasting Coalition, and We the People SA.

In the three days, it covered the G20, the M20 and the Johannesburg Declaration, combatting hate speech online, the Rate the Hate Challenge, online harms and the law, SLAPP suits, foreign interference in media, and much more.

After 32 years, MMA also refreshed its identity. Now Moxii Africa, the new name which reflects bold vision and unwavering purpose as the organisations continues championing and striving for open and trusted information. More than monitoring, we use tech, litigation, and public empowerment to actively shape a just information ecosystem. The new name is derived from moxie, meaning courage and innovation and the mission is clear: to build an accessible, accountable, and transparent information ecosystem we can trust.

In the midst of threats to dignity, equality, and democracy, Moxii Africa stands ready to fight for truth and give the world a more human face. While the public launch of Moxii Africa happened in October 2025, it marks the start of a transition period.

During this time, you will begin to see the new name and design appear across our communications and platforms. The full brand switch, including the new website and visual identity will be completed by January 2026, officially ushering in the next chapter of our mission to build an open and trusted information ecosystem.

People moves

Arena makes key editorial appointments

Luke Feltham has been appointed editor-in-chief of Business Day. A former editor of the Mail & Guardian, Feltham brings remarkable experience in both journalism and digital publishing. He joins Business Day at a pivotal moment as we accelerate our growth as we accelerate our vision of a modern, audience-driven newsroom. Under his leadership, Business Day will build on its legacy of excellence to reach even greater audiences, delivering the sharp, trusted financial and business journalism that defines the brand with renewed agility and innovation that defines the brand.

Rochelle De Kock has been appointed group head of news. De Kock has successfully led The Herald through five years of remarkable digital transformation. She steps into this new role with a proven record of vision and collaboration.

She will work alongside all title editors to drive the creation of a more systemically connected newsroom across all our titles, one that amplifies the company’s collective strength, enhances content optimisation and unlocks the full value of Arena’s offering.

Luyanda Zuma soars on stage and on screen with Miss SA and Levels

Luyanda Zuma is leveling up in every sense of the word. The Pietermaritzburg-born actress is commanding attention as Captain Mo in Levels, Mzansi Magic’s slick new drama where a missing billion sets off a storm of secrets, danger, and power plays.

And as if that weren’t enough, Zuma is also preparing to step onto one of South Africa’s biggest stages once again as a Miss South Africa 2025 finalist, with the grand finale taking place this month at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Balancing lights, cameras, and crowns, the 23-year-old actress is showing that her mantra, “You are never too young to lead”, isn’t just something she says; it’s how she lives.

Tether announces board candidates to support Juventus’ growth and transformation

Tether has submitted two candidates for consideration to join the Board of Directors of Juventus Football Club, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening governance, financial transparency, and long-term strategy. The nominees, Dr. Francesco Garino, a lifelong Juventus supporter, and Zachary Lyons, Tether’s Deputy CIO, reflect Tether’s goal to align the Club with global best practices while deepening fan engagement. CEO Paolo Ardoino and VP Juan Sartori continue to lead the collaboration toward restoring Juventus to global leadership.

Business moves

Ad Library is now live

Ad Library is a searchable platform giving you access to thousands of South African adverts from the past 40 years, and is now ready to download.

To celebrate the launch, Ad Library have released a free Ad Pack featuring over 80 of South Africa’s most iconic TV adverts from the 1970s to today, and a 46-minute video compilation showcasing the best of local creativity. Created for marketing, advertising, and communications professionals, the Ad Library offers direct access to South Africa’s advertising history.

It is a resource for analysing creative trends, understanding brand behaviour, building presentations, or inspiring new ideas.



5FM levels up with rAge 2025

Gaming. Music. Energy. Vibe. It’s all happening on the rooftop in Fourways with 5FM kicking into overdrive to Ampli5 the vibe as the official media partner of rAge 2025 – South Africa’s biggest celebration of gaming, tech, and geek culture.

From 5 to 7 December 2025, the all-new Fourways Mall rooftop will be transformed into a next-level playground of esports, cosplay, tech innovation, and 24/7 LAN action, and 5FM will be there to turn up the volume and pump up the action to a whole new level.

“rAge and 5FM are both about energy, creativity, and community, so it’s a perfect fit,” says Masi Mdingane, business manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM. “Gaming is where music, innovation, and youth culture collide. Partnering with rAge gives us the chance to celebrate that fiery spirit, connect with the gaming generation, and move the youth of South Africa – on air, online and in person.”

BBC World Service and BBC Hausa now available on Zeno.FM and Zeno Radio



The World Service has extended its partnership with Zeno Media to make BBC World Service and BBC News Hausa content available on Zeno’s global audio platform, Zeno.FM.

Through this collaboration, audiences around the world can now access BBC content for free, bringing trusted, independent journalism to listeners globally.

Audiences can now access BBC World Service English and BBC News Hausa audio streams on Zeno FM, featuring popular English-language programs such as The Newsroom, The Documentary and The Climate Question.

The BBC News Hausa current affairs programme, Shirin Yamma, will also be available, bringing listeners the latest global and regional news, and deep analysis, alongside listeners’ views.

With more than 40 million listeners globally, Zeno Media offers a powerful platform to extend the BBC’s trusted journalism to new audiences, particularly across Africa and South Asia, where Zeno has a strong and growing user base.

Making moves

Launch your career with dentsu South Africa

Dentsu South Africa, one of the country’s leading integrated advertising and media agencies, has announced the launch of its 2026 paid internship programme. This opportunity is now open to recent graduates and part-time students eager to kickstart their careers in the dynamic world of marketing and advertising.

As part of dentsu SA’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of industry leaders, the programme offers hands-on experience across key disciplines including creative, media, strategy, digital marketing, client service and production. Interns will work on real client briefs, participate in mentorship sessions and attend workshops designed to accelerate their professional growth.

“Our 2026 intake is all about identifying future thinkers who are passionate about transforming ideas into impact,” said Oyena Mudau, human resource Manager at dentsu South Africa. “We’re looking for interns who are curious, collaborative and ready to challenge the norm.”

Dentsu South Africa is collaborating with top colleges and universities across South Africa to deliver an internship experience like no other. The programme runs for six to twelve months, with the goal of transitioning successful interns into permanent roles that align with their skills and aspirations.

Since its inception, the programme has welcomed 193 interns, with a 65% conversion rate into full-time positions. Currently, 27 interns are actively participating in the programme.

Applications close on 2 November 2025. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their CVs, portfolios (if applicable) and a short motivation letter explaining why they should be part of the 2026 intake. The positions are listed below.

Johannesburg Office

Cape Town Office

About dentsu

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world’s leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in over 145 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.

