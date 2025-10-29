The Marketing Research Foundation’s milestone 20th release of the Marketing All Product Survey (MAPS) will be available from mid-November, and will be accompanied by a webinar highlighting top-level data insights for industry stakeholders.

“This 20th release represents a significant milestone for MAPS and reinforces our commitment to providing the industry with data that reflects the true complexity of the South African market,” says Johann Koster, CEO of the Marketing Research Foundation.

“The quarterly release schedule ensures that our subscribers have access to updated insights every three months, allowing them to make informed decisions based on current consumer behaviour rather than outdated information,” he added.

Accurate representation of SA society

The survey, conducted by research partners Plus 94 Research, incorporated Statistics South Africa’s 2024 mid-year population estimates, verified by international auditors Robert Ruud and Brenda Wortley from 3M3A. It ensured MAPS accurately represents the demographic composition of South African society.

3M3A also recommended that the weighting framework be updated. “These weighting improvements provide our users with more reliable insights into how consumers interact with brands, media and products,” said Koster. “The transparency of making this adjustment in one step allows our subscribers to understand and account for the change in their planning processes.”

Wide range of categories

The survey’s methodology has been designed to capture a representative sample of South African consumers, accounting for the country’s diverse population across geographic, demographic and socioeconomic dimensions. This comprehensive approach enables MAPS to deliver insights that reflect the full spectrum of consumer behaviour in the market.

It covers a wide range of product categories, media channels and consumer services, making it an indispensable resource for organisations operating across multiple sectors.

From financial services and telecommunications to retail and entertainment, MAPS delivers the strategic consumer intelligence required to understand target audiences and competitive dynamics.