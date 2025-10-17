Open Chair’s Friends in High Places transformed the iconic Cape Wheel into a moving boardroom in the sky, giving 60 young women in advertising and marketing the chance to connect with industry leaders all while taking in sweeping views of Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront during Loeries Creative Week 2025.

The event, hosted by Open Chair, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring the next generation of women leaders in the industry, flipped the script on mentorship by taking it 40 metres above the city. In a format as bold as it was innovative, mentees rotated through capsules on the Cape Wheel, with each ride transforming into a private space for one-on-one dialogue.

For 90 minutes, the skyline became the backdrop for career conversations in pods that became safe spaces of trust, where career insights flowed freely, connections sparked naturally, and ambition felt amplified.

For the young women taking part, it was a rare chance to engage directly with multiple senior industry leaders, including three women mentors from event sponsor, KFC Africa, sparking real conversations that resonated with most women, from impostor syndrome, career moves, leadership, to the realities of the industry. They walked away with guidance that didn’t just build confidence but opened up new possibilities.

Staying true to its ethos of creating connections and community in the industry, Open Chair helped shape an environment rooted in integrity, where participants weren’t just included but genuinely seen, heard, and supported. It was a space built with pride and respect, proving that when seats are created for all, women’s purpose and impact reach far beyond the industry itself.

“Friends in High Places reveals what happens when we bring women together who wouldn’t normally have the time or opportunity to meet and share their experiences”, says Suhana Gordhan, founder of Open Chair. “The Cape Wheel was the perfect setting for these conversations – as we ascended together, so too did the aspirations and confidence of every young woman who took part.

“We witnessed genuine moments of connection, hope, practical advice being shared, and most importantly the kind of relationships being formed that will support these women throughout their careers,” says Melina McDonald, board member of Open Chair.

A partnership built on purpose

This year’s event was in partnership with KFC Africa, whose leadership team showed up not just as sponsors, but as mentors. With women making up 60% of KFC’s workforce across 22 African countries, the brand’s commitment to elevating female talent goes beyond its own walls.

Three senior KFC leaders – Chief People, Culture and Purpose Officer Nolo Thobejane, HR director Unathi Ncunyana and head of corporate affairs Andra Nel – shared their personal journeys, offering insights on how to confidently navigate the evolving dynamics of modern workplaces and build resilience.

“At KFC, we believe in feeding people’s potential, with integrity and respect,” says Nel. “Supporting Friends in High Places isn’t just about career guidance, it’s about helping people rise up, be visible, and lead with unapologetic ambition. Just as potential fuels purpose, people power purpose, and by championing growth, we’re building cultures where everyone can ignite.”

Rising together, leading tomorrow

Like Open Chair’s other mentorship events, Friends in High Places set out to tackle this head-on. “We believe we can help bridge a gap by connecting emerging talent with women leaders who’ve already navigated the path to the top,” says Roanna Williams, Open Chair board member.

“The advertising and marketing industry needs more brilliant women like the ones who made new ‘friends in high places,’” says Fran Luckin, Open Chair board member. “And it’s not enough to get them into the room, we need to make sure they stay, thrive, and ultimately lead the agenda.”r

Open Chair is a community for women in South Africa’s advertising and marketing industry. One of the challenges facing the industry is that far too few women are occupying those industry chairs and far too many are leaving them. Open Chair focuses on futures, encouraging women to fill those chairs, to be visible, present, and unapologetically extraordinary.