South Africa’s demographic landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by urbanisation, migration, economic shifts and changing social norms. To track these dynamic changes, researchers and policymakers rely on comprehensive datasets which provide regular updates on population characteristics, household structures and living conditions.

Staying current with these demographic trends through reliable data is essential for data driven decision making, planning and insights provision. Eighty20, a South African consumer strategy, research and analytics consultancy uses these datasets (available on the Data Portal) to help clients grow in uncertain times.

One recently updated dataset is the StatsSA 2025 Mid-Year Population Estimate, which puts the current population at an estimated 63.1 million. The dataset is one of many that helps track the demographic movements that will affect our country’s future. Yet under these headline figures are methodological refinements that improve data quality, but complicate comparative analysis for researchers relying on historical trends. Census concerns addressed

Typically, all nationally representative surveys calibrate their sampling frames to the most recent population census and update them using Mid-Year Population Estimates. The MAPS data, South Africa’s most comprehensive consumer and media survey, covering over 20 000 interviews annually across all municipalities did this with its latest September release of data. The sample was drawn, correspondent collected followed by validation, testing and cleaning before its weighted back to this estimate of the South African population, aged 15+.

Owing to the undercount and concerns raised by statisticians regarding the accuracy of the 2022 Census data, the MRF chose not to update the MAPS data until those concerns were addressed. And while all the concerns regarding the Census have not been put to rest, subsequent research has supported the population increase, and national datasets have updated to the revised population. The resulting length of time between updates resulted in far larger changes than usual with an increase of just over 2 million people. Short-term headaches Due to a concurrent adjustment in weightings, the variance in variables differs from the overall percentage change in population (see table below).

MAPS variable Updated Number % Change from last wave* Total population (15+) 45.7m 4.8% Male 22.4m 6.8% Female 23.2m 2.9% Black African 37.7m 6.4% White 3.6m -7.0% Coloured 4.0m -2.1% Indian 1.2m 22.4% Asian 132k 35.5%