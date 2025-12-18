The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: MultiChoice Talent Factory opens 2026 applications

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) is calling on driven, imaginative, and ambitious South Africans eager to break into the film and television industry to apply for the 2026 intake. Applications officially opened on 15 December 2025, and will close on 27 February 2026.

Now entering its 11th year, the MTF South Africa Academy remains one of the country’s most impactful industry readiness programmes – a 12-month, intensive, experiential journey that equips emerging filmmakers with the craft, confidence, and professional grounding needed to thrive in South Africa’s dynamic film and broadcast sector.

“The MultiChoice Talent Factory stands as a powerful, long-term investment in the future of South African storytelling,” says Bobby Heaney, Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa. “Every year, we see extraordinary talent emerge from the programme, young creators who go on to shape the industry, build production companies, and tell stories that reach millions. We can’t wait to meet the next generation in 2026.”

The MTF is not just a training initiative, it is a launch pad into the heart of the industry. Successful applicants participate in real productions from concept to broadcast, learning to master key disciplines. Since 2015, the MTF Academy has trained over 140 filmmakers, many of whom have worked on major South African series including Inimba, Homecoming, kykNet Silwerskermfees, Youngins, Adulting, and Miss SA.

MTF is looking for:

Recent South African graduates passionate about storytelling

Young creatives who want to contribute meaningfully to the local and pan-African TV and film landscape

Individuals hungry to learn, innovate, collaborate, and shape the future of screen entertainment

How to apply

Visit the MultiChoice Talent Factory website to download the application form. Complete and submit your form together with all required supporting documents. Deadline: 27 February 2026 at 12:00 PM.

People moves

Prescient Securities partners with South African big-wave surfer Matt Bromley

Prescient Securities is sponsoring internationally acclaimed South African big-wave surfer, Matt Bromley, marking the start of a partnership that celebrates local talent both in financial services and beyond.

This collaboration reinforces Prescient Securities’ belief in partnering with exceptional talent whose performance, resilience, and disciplined preparation align closely with the organisation’s approach to navigating South Africa’s dynamic financial markets.

“In big-wave surfing, success comes from meticulous preparation, disciplined execution and the ability to remain calm in uncertainty. That’s exactly how we approach the markets in South Africa,” says Stephen Heath, CEO of Prescient Securities. “Partnering with Matt allows us to bring this metaphor to life in a way that is compelling, human and true to our promise of creating certainty that gives our clients the edge.”

As a professional athlete, three-time Eddie Aikau invitee, three-time competitor at The Jaws Big Wave Challenge and cover boy for the feature film Groundswell, Bromley has mastered the art of reading, preparing for, and riding some of the world’s most unpredictable waves.

“Big wave surfing is all about being prepared for the storms and when the moment is right, having the commitment to paddle in and ride the big waves of opportunity,” said Bromley.

Business moves

Emeris unveils Vega School’s revitalised identity, inspired by the moment creativity begins

Emeris has announced the unveiling of a revitalised brand identity for Vega a respected design, brand communication and business-management school for the creative industries. The new direction is a return to Vega School’s essence, offering a space for ideas and originality to thrive, along with the humans who make them.

This bold rebrand for Vega School arrives ahead of a year of deep institutional transformation, a component of a strategic shift. This shift involves the unifying of The Independent Institute of Education’s Varsity College, Vega School, MSA, and HSM. The goal is to enhance Emeris’ capacity to provide high-quality higher education and to solidify its standing as the preferred choice within the creative and strategic sectors.

At the heart of Vega School’s new identity is the Spark: a symbol of that instant when an idea is born — messy, human, unrepeatable.

“We set out to create a universal symbol for creativity that avoided every cliché,” says Carl Cardinelli, managing partner at Utopia Brand Agency & Consultancy. “The Spark is a record of a creative moment. Creatives will know what I mean. It’s that feeling when you just get it. It lands. Things fall into place. You stop hating yourself and the work and start to feel the blood fill your brain. The spark is unapologetically human. It represents the rush of a great idea, a solution to an old problem, the moment where something is born.

Everest Outdoor Media launches bold brand awareness campaign to disrupt South Africa’s OOH market

Everest Outdoor Media has launched its new brand awareness campaign, a strategic move designed to establish the company as one of South Africa's most disruptive and high-impact players in the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. The campaign introduces Everest's refreshed visual identity, brand positioning and digital presence, marking a significant step in the company's journey to scale awareness and solidify its place within the market.

“We wanted to create a campaign that reflects who we are and where we are going,” said Jabulile Mqoqi, sales manager. “Everest has always believed in impact that cannot be ignored. This launch gives us the opportunity to showcase our vision while building the brand presence needed to reach new clients, strengthen relationships, and lead confidently within the OOH space.”

The campaign features a refreshed creative direction anchored in black, white, and orange, supported by a visual system inspired by large-format media. Key elements include a curated PR box designed to unpack the Everest story through tactile on-hand experiences, an accordion-style brand narrative insert, and a hyperlocal Snack Map that connects iconic South African flavours to Everest’s prime site locations. The initiative also signals Everest’s intent to build a stronger digital footprint, with the goal of increasing online visibility and establishing a recognizable presence across social platforms.

‘Taste the Crown’ at the 2026 Taste of Cape Town Festival

Following its historic coronation as the best city in the world for food in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, Cape Town is set to host a festival worthy of its title. The organisers of Taste of Cape Town have announced the 2026 edition, themed Taste the Crown, an immersive, world-class culinary celebration that invites locals and international visitors to experience the very flavours that earned the Mother City its global acclaim.

Taste of Cape Town is assembling a royal court of culinary talent, featuring 20 of the city’s most acclaimed chefs and food vendors, each presenting their award-winning dishes and innovative creations. Beyond the plate, guests will explore premier brands through interactive tastings, masterclasses and sensory showcases.

“To be named the best food city in the world is a monumental achievement, and we are rising to the occasion,” says Steve Steinfeld, festival director. “With Taste the Crown, we are not just showcasing our food; we are staging a global culinary spectacle. From our incredible line-up of 20 culinary stars to the cutting-edge brand experiences that offer a true taste of luxury and innovation, we are proving that an international-standard food festival, rivalling those in Paris, New York, or Tokyo, is right here in South Africa. This is where the world will come to taste what excellence truly means.”

This unparalleled culinary celebration will take place in November 2026 in the heart of Cape Town.

e.tv revamps its prime-time schedule

e.tv is revamping its prime-time viewing schedule with a strategically bold line-up launching on 19 January 2026. The evening begins where every great night should: with clarity. At 18:30, e.tv News anchors the schedule, delivering trusted, comprehensive coverage that keeps South Africans informed and connected to the stories that matter.

The drama begins from 19:00, and viewers are swept into an uninterrupted wave of compelling storytelling that builds in intensity and emotion as the night unfolds. Kelders Van Geheime draws audiences in with its intricate secrets, seamlessly leading into the glamour and ambition of House of Zwide at 19:30. As the clock strikes 20:00, the nation’s favourite, Scandal! takes centre stage with its explosive twists and unforgettable characters. The momentum continues with Isitha: The Enemy at 20:30, delivering high-stakes drama that refuses to let go.

By 21:00, Smoke & Mirrors intensifies the evening with its bold narrative twists. The night then shifts into its late-prime block at 22:00, where gripping tension reigns. Gold Diggers pulls viewers deeper into stories of power, betrayal, and ambition. As the evening winds down, Ashes to Ashes offers nostalgic, edge-of-your-seat moments before Uzozisola closes out the night with culturally resonant storytelling that speaks directly to the heart of South African audiences.

“This move marks an exciting evolution for our prime-time block. We’ve lined up our biggest, boldest shows to create a seamless viewing experience that keeps audiences engaged from early evening into late night. Our viewers value strong, meaningful stories, and this new schedule is designed to deliver exactly that,” said Helga Palmer, group head of content development & strategy at eMedia Investments.

Champion, Manhattan and Candy Tops empower communities through football

Confectionery brand Champion, together with Manhattan and Candy Tops, is celebrating the outstanding success of the Champions for Africa campaign, which ran from 1 September to 31 October 2025. As part of the initiative, Champion donated exclusive Champion branded soccer kits, which have since been handed over to local community teams in the areas where participating wholesalers operate, reinforcing the campaign’s focus on uplifting and supporting South African communities.

Driven by the unifying spirit of football, Champions for Africa celebrated the energy, pride and community strength that define South Africa’s neighbourhoods. The campaign highlighted and honoured the dedication of wholesalers who bring these beloved confectionery brands to customers every day, while also empowering them to make a positive difference where it matters most.

“Our wholesalers are the heartbeat of our business,” said Nokulunga Dlamini, brand manager at Premier Confectionery. “Through Champions for Africa, we were able to recognise their efforts and support them in uplifting their communities in a memorable and impactful way.”

A key highlight of the campaign was the opportunity for participating wholesalers to win additional exclusive Champion branded soccer kits, further extending the initiative’s reach as these kits were donated to local community teams. This celebrated South Africa’s passion for football and reinforced Champion’s commitment to community empowerment and collaboration.

“Football has always been a unifying force in Africa,” said Dlamini. “By working with our wholesalers to donate soccer kits, we supported a sport that brings people together, inspires young people and strengthens local connections.”

