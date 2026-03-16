Being a B2B marketer isn’t that much different from being a B2C marketer, except for one thing: You have to be more creative when it comes to B2B media.

B2B media is not lacking in options, but the audience is significantly more cynical and somewhat jaded compared to traditional consumers.

I did some informal polling over the last two weeks with other B2B marketers, and they all felt that the only truly effective strategies they have at their disposal are events, communications and advertising.

Email and phone calls are dead.

LinkedIn, as powerful as it is for connections, is not a great medium to engage with ads or InMail.

Captures attention but…

When I say communications, I am referring to press announcements, content marketing and some component of business development. Comms are great because they are based on storytelling, and they inspire others to write and talk about you.

B2B media can deliver an audience, specifically one that leans into the content. B2B media captures attention, but breaking the attention and diverting it to an advertiser requires real creativity.