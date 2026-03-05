Every year, as the Easter break approaches, marketing calendars fill up with promotions and media plans. Budgets are deployed, campaigns are amplified and messaging goes live. But relevance in this country is not built through volume, it is built through proximity.

By mid-March in my house, the conversations have already shifted. Someone is asking who is making the pickled fish this year. There are early discussions about beach days. The heat softens and the long weekends start to feel real.

The Easter break, whether it falls in late March or early April, brings its own rhythm. It means road trips, family meals, church services, community sport and small celebrations across the country. It is not festive season, but it carries festive behaviour.

More than a spike in the calendar

For brands, this period is more than a spike in the calendar. It reveals how well they understand the people they are speaking to.

Because cultural moments in South Africa do not live in campaign decks. They live in taxi ranks, in WhatsApp groups, at school fundraisers, on community sports fields and around tables where families debate recipes and budgets in the same breath. That is where relevance is earned.

Yet many brands still approach Easter as an activation window. Campaigns are often locked months in advance, messaging is signed off in January, budgets are allocated and media is booked. By the time the holidays arrive, there is very little room to adjust to what is actually happening in people’s lives.

Context matters

According to Statistics South Africa, inflation averaged 3.2% in 2025, the lowest annual rate in more than two decades. On paper, that looks like relief. But relief on paper and relief in real life are not the same thing.

Research from the Bureau for Economic Research, in partnership with First National Bank, shows that consumer confidence remained in negative territory for most of the year.

So while the macro picture is improving, household sentiment is still cautious. Years of cost pressure do not disappear because inflation slows. South Africans are not splurging, instead, they are steadying.

In that kind of environment, volume does not build trust. Listening does.

Cultural listening is not about reacting to every trend. It is about paying attention to how economic pressure shapes behaviour. It is about recognising that public holidays are not just leisure time. They are moments of reconnection, reflection and careful decision making.

Not a creative tweak

For decision makers, this is not a creative tweak. It is a structural shift. Cultural listening cannot be something added at the end of a campaign. It has to be part of how planning happens in the first place. That means building space for insight before budgets are finalised.

It means aligning marketing, product and customer teams around real behaviour, not just timelines. And it means measuring resonance, not only reach.

Some brands in South Africa have shown what happens when proximity is embedded into strategy.

Checkers did not become culturally relevant by shouting louder. Through Sixty60, it reshaped convenience in urban households and aligned itself with on-demand behaviour. It layered premiumisation into everyday grocery shopping and repositioned itself as a lifestyle brand rather than simply a supermarket.

The opening of its fully Halaal store at Westwood Mall in Durban signalled an understanding of the specific communities it serves. That is cultural listening expressed through operations.

Nando’s has built its advantage differently. Its bold, humorous and often satirical advertising engages directly with South African social and political realities. By tapping into national pride, lived heritage and local tension points, it turns commentary into connection.

That is cultural listening expressed through voice. Different models. Same outcome.

When culture is understood and embedded, it translates into brand preference, habit formation and long-term commercial strength.

Of course, not every brand can suddenly pivot in March. In hospitality, travel and entertainment, Easter revenue depends on early booking behaviour. Inventory needs to move. Forecasts need certainty. Campaigns are built to support that reality.

Where flexibility exists

But cultural listening does not require tearing everything up. It requires knowing where flexibility exists.

Digital out of home, organic and paid social and influencer partnerships offer room to layer context onto existing campaigns. Even when the core message is fixed, tone, emphasis and placement can reflect what people are actually feeling.

The question is not whether you can change everything. It is whether you have built in enough room to change something.

Many brands struggle not because they lack budget, but because their systems prioritise predictability over proximity. Posting more frequently is not the same as listening more carefully. Reacting quickly is not the same as belonging in the conversation. Relevance is the outcome. Listening is the discipline that gets you there.

As we move from festive season into Easter season, brands have a choice. They can treat the break as another activation spike. Or they can recognise it as a reminder that culture in South Africa is intimate, economic, communal and deeply contextual.

Charis Coleman is a content marketing strategist and founder of BlueByrd Collective. With more than two decades of leadership across media and digital, she specialises in digital channels and culturally intelligent messaging, helping brands build relevance and sustained growth through strategic content systems.