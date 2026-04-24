As a continuation of the study on the BEST AGENCIES TO WORK FOR, according to professionals working in agencies (both creative and media), SCOPEN analyses in its BEST MARKETER TO WORK WITH study, the most attractive brands in South Africa for these same professionals. This year marks the second edition of the study.

The fieldwork was carried out between July and September 2025 and a total of 231 professionals were interviewed (155 from creative agencies and 76 from media agencies).

Asked about the characteristics that define an ‘ideal’ client, those interviewed primarily highlight the ability to build long-term relationships and partnerships, as well as clarity in briefings and objectives.

These are followed by clients who offer fair remuneration, clients prepared to invest in marketing, they clients who share information/give feedback, client committed to creativity, knowledge of its own business, and clients who respects timings.

Highest-rated aspects

When professionals evaluate their current clients across a set of 12 proposed attributes, the three highest-rated aspects are that the team involved in day-to-day meetings are decision makers – not junior – (72.1%), it is a company that seeks innovation – and business transformation – (67.8%).

Their methodologies and processes facilitate client-agency relationships (62.5%). Among the brands best rated across these attributes, PEP appears most frequently.

Professionals are asked about the brands with which they would most like to work with (more aspirational, due to the visibility and impact of their communication).

In this ranking, the Top 10 positions are:

Based on the comparison between the two editions conducted so far, a significant shift can be observed in the brands perceived as most attractive by agencies, although some key advertisers show continuity. In 2025, the ranking is led by PEP, Nedbank and Sanlam, while in 2023 it was topped by Nedbank, Nando’s and Absa.

Consistency in relationships

Nedbank is the only brand that remains in very high positions in both editions (from first to second place), suggesting consistency in its relationship with agencies and in its marketing activity.

At the same time, the 2025 list introduces new leading players from the retail and financial services sectors (PEP, Sanlam, Momentum, Shoprite, Suzuki and PepsiCo).

César Vacchiano, President of SCOPEN International, comments: “Overall, the results point to a partial renewal of the group of most attractive advertisers, with a stronger presence of local retail and financial companies, although some global or high-spending marketers (KFC, Heineken, PepsiCo) continue to maintain their attractiveness for agencies.”

The IAS (Independent Agency Search and Selection Company) in association with the AAR Group (UK) was founded in South Africa in 2006. IAS specializes in client/agency relationship management and helping clients find agencies.

International associate company AAR Group was founded more than 40 years ago in the UK and has associates and branches throughout the world.