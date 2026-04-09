The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Turn Left introduces Logan.ai to African market

Turn Left, LinkedIn’s official partner in Sub-Saharan Africa, has announced its partnership with global adtech platform Logan.ai, bringing a new generation of AI-powered, cookieless advertising solutions to agencies and brands across the region.

As the industry accelerates toward a privacy-first future, Logan.ai offers a fundamentally different

approach to digital advertising, one that does not rely on third-party cookies or invasive data

tracking. Instead, its proprietary ‘super small data’ methodology uses advanced AI to identify and

reach high-value audiences with precision, while remaining fully compliant with evolving global privacy standards.

Logan.ai enables advertisers to execute campaigns seamlessly across multiple channels — including mobile, video, connected TV (CTV), audio, digital out-of-home (DOOH), and in-game environments — all within a single, unified platform. This omnichannel capability allows agencies to scale campaigns efficiently while maintaining consistent audience targeting and measurement.

“Agencies are under increasing pressure to deliver results in a world where traditional data signals are disappearing,” said Marius Greeff, Managing Director at Turn Left. “Logan.ai provides a future-proof solution — combining AI-driven targeting, privacy compliance, and true omnichannel scale in a way that simplifies media buying and improves performance.”

Turn Left will act as the exclusive in-market partner, supporting agencies with local expertise, strategic guidance, and hands-on campaign execution. With a strong history of representing global platforms such as LinkedIn and Bloomberg, Turn Left is well-positioned to help agencies unlock the full value of Logan.ai’s capabilities.

“Our role is to bridge global innovation with local market understanding,” added Greeff. “We’re excited to introduce Logan.ai to agencies and provide the support they need to confidently adopt this next evolution of advertising.”

People moves

DJ Fae Fae makes her mark in the industry as the 2026 radio year begins

Talented DJ, radio host, MC and content producer, Faith Makubung, better known as DJ Fae Fae, is set and focused on growing her brand as the industry ushers in a brand new radio year.

The fabulous YFM DJ continues to host another season of ‘All Girls On Deck (AGOD)’ every Saturday from 6PM to 8PM – placing female DJs on the map and shining a light on their music and more. This year, DJ Fae Fae is also working on an All Girls On Decks live experience that will bring live music to the people.

As she continues to build her brand in the industry, Fae Fae is currently at Boston Media House, studying Music Production and planning on making it a focus for her to acquire new skills. She plans on adding the Producer title to her growing ventures, as she is on a mission to learn the process of producing her own music.

Determined not to be stopped in her creativity, Fae Fae has a dream to launch a hair business and has started the journey of taking on wig-making classes. She strongly believes that graduating from wig-making school will lead to her eventually launching and selling an exciting hair journey business.

With plenty of big plans for her career and brand this year, Fae Fae has plans for her birthday event, a Winter tour, curating something special for Women’s Month and to chase the Summer as much as she can with travel and work opportunities. She aims to unlock female DJs’ potential in Africa and catapult their careers through her work on All Girls On Deck.

Rebecca Keating new editor of BBC Radio’s Today

Rebecca Keating will be the new editor of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Keating is currently assistant editor on The World at One, PM, Broadcasting House and The World This Weekend on BBC Radio 4.

John McAndrew, director of Live and Daily News, says: “Rebecca has an exciting and ambitious vision for Today’s future; I’m delighted to announce her as the new editor. She will ensure that Today appeals to new audiences across all platforms while preserving the programme’s unique heritage, and recognising the special place it holds in listeners’ lives.

“Her confident and determined leadership will make Rebecca the ideal head of the Today team, and I know it will flourish under her editorship.”

Business moves

PR and executive LinkedIn presence converge as Headlines and FDC formalise strategic partnership

Specialist PR agency Headlines and FDC, experts in executive-led marketing on LinkedIn, have formalised a strategic partnership in direct response to this evolving landscape.

LinkedIn has become the primary professional market infrastructure through which leaders sustain credibility, express perspective and build ongoing trust directly with decision-makers, investors, and senior talent. When that presence is inactive, inconsistent, or misaligned, the market fills in the blanks.

“The true value of an executive’s professional presence is unlocked when it is validated by trusted third-party media. This partnership with Headlines closes the loop, allowing our clients to move beyond the personal profile, strengthening their market authority and sustaining their credibility with external validation,” says Jacques Lombard, head of partnerships at FDC.

Earned media addresses a different dimension of the same challenge. Independent editorial validation builds the external authority that a platform presence alone cannot confer. Aligning the two allows leadership profiles to develop with greater coherence, consistency, and commercial impact over time.

This partnership reflects a broader shift in how organisations approach leadership reputation: audiences, whether investors, partners, clients, or senior talent, expect leaders to be present, credible, and consistent across both traditional media and professional platforms, with each channel reinforcing the other.

Exabeam confronts AI insider threats

Exabeam has announced a major expansion of Exabeam Agent Behavior Analytics (ABA).

Without direct visibility into how employees are using AI assistants — what they query, what data they share, how frequently they interact, and from where — organisations cannot baseline normal AI behavior, investigate possible misuse, or detect emerging agentic insider threats.

New support to detect agent behavior in OpenAI ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot, alongside existing visibility into Google Gemini, transforms these agentic services into rich sources of behavior telemetry that feed directly into Exabeam threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) workflows.

“AI agents are evolving from simple chatbots into autonomous digital workers,” said Steve Wilson, chief AI and product officer at Exabeam. “

They authenticate, access systems, and execute real business processes. When compromised, their activity will often look legitimate. Guardrails designed to catch prompt injection or hallucinations do not address that risk. Securing digital workers requires deep visibility into baseline behavior and the ability to detect subtle deviations before they become material incidents.”

Making moves

Bang & Olufsen unveils immersive luxury experience centre in Kramerville

Bang & Olufsen, the globally renowned leader in luxury audio innovation, proudly announces the opening of its new Experience centre at the heartbeat of Sandton a refined first of its kind experience, sensory-led space designed to redefine how sound, design, and living converge.

From the moment guests arrive, the experience is intentionally intimate and evocative. The entrance sets the tone: warm textures, soft lighting, and a seamless blend of homely, inspired design elements immediately creating a sense of calm sophistication. It is not merely a showroom, it is a living, breathing environment that feels like stepping into a carefully curated dream home.

The space has been designed to demonstrate how Bang & Olufsen products transcend traditional audio equipment. Each speaker and piece of furniture integrates effortlessly into the environment, showcasing how technology can exist in harmony with interior design.

Visitors are invited to move through the space as they would their own home, experiencing the subtle power of acoustics that adapt and elevate each moment. Whether seated or standing, the audio fills you with rich, precise, and deeply immersive moments that make you feel at home, illustrating the brand’s commitment to both performance and aesthetic excellence.