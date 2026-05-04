In our first issue of The Media in 2026, we are pressing forward, with media professionals sharing their perspectives on what matters now.

Unsurprisingly, much of it centres on leadership. Media leadership reimagined, in fact. That was the focus of the inaugural Pulse Media Leadership Reimagined conference in February, a theme for the moment, for this market and for what lies ahead.

Interestingly, while leadership was the raison d’être, speakers weren’t constrained by the topic. Yet, as co-founder Sandra Gordon (alongside industry veterans Ken Varejes and Chris Hitchings) pointed out, it’s exactly where the conversation landed.

“It was clear that media leadership needs to step up,” Gordon told The Media after the conference. “Everyone spoke about its importance going forward.”

‘Leadership will see us through’

And with good reason.

The scale of disruption in the media landscape – from AI to talent shortages, a weakened leadership pipeline and a tough trading environment – means strong leadership is critical.

“There was a lot of discussion around AI. What’s happening, what’s not, what could happen, and what should happen,” said Gordon. “And there was a real sense that good leadership will see us through.”

South Africa is not without strong, capable leaders. But there’s a growing sense that in this environment, good may no longer be enough. Media leaders need to do more.

At the conference, five media professionals were asked a simple question: what’s keeping you awake at night? Their answers – shared during a panel on the critical issues facing media, marketing and advertising leaders – reflect an industry grappling with real challenges.

In this issue, media leaders have shared what they are keeping an eye on in 2026. Among them are concerns that media investment may still be anchored in outdated metrics like impressions, and whether South Africa is equipped to meet the growing demand for upskilling in evidence-based marketing.

And yet, despite it all, there is resolve. Whatever the challenges, the media sector is heading into 2026 with intent and a determination to find solutions.

Finally, many thanks to the Advertising Media Forum, which is partnering with The Media to distribute this issue to its members.

The Media

Got to love it.

Glenda

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