The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has launched Version 2.0 of its Global OOH Audience Measurement Guidelines, marking the most significant overhaul of the industry’s global measurement framework since the original guidelines were introduced in 2022.

Unveiled at the WOO Global Congress in London, the revised framework reflects contributions from measurement bodies across 28 markets, more than double the participation in the first edition, and expands to more than 160 pages. It includes case studies from 20 measurement organisations detailing their approaches to audience measurement.

Gideon Adey, WOO’s measurement lead, said the pace of development over the past four years had been remarkable.

“It is amazing how much has developed over just four years in the world of OOH audience measurement. Adoption of the core principles of governance and transparency has spread widely, while the techniques to deliver credible audience data have developed,” he said.

Setting a new benchmark

Adey highlighted the launch of Australia’s MOVE measurement system as setting a new benchmark for behavioural planning and digital OOH trading, adding that post-campaign measured audiences could signal a broader shift in how OOH media is bought and sold globally.

The updated guidelines introduce revised measurement principles and requirements, refreshed out-of-home (OOH) definitions and new methodologies developed by markets that have either built or significantly overhauled their audience measurement systems in recent years.

Among the biggest changes is the widespread adoption of AM4DOOH, which has evolved from an emerging research project into an operational international standard used across multiple markets. The Impression Multiplier has also moved from theory to commercial application, while contemporising – a technique used to keep audience models aligned with changing behaviour – has developed into three distinct methodologies.

Reflect tech advances

The guidelines also reflect major advances in the use of mobile location data. While the original framework treated SDK and telecommunications data as supplementary inputs, several markets now rely on continuously collected passive mobility data as their primary source of audience information.

India’s RoadStar system, for example, now measures 300 000 OOH sites across 2 300 cities using a single continuous data stream, while Portugal and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) provide examples of continuous panel data and observed device-level exposure.

Synthetic population modelling – also known as activity-based, agent-based or virtual population modelling -has similarly become an increasingly mainstream approach to audience measurement.

Value of collaboration

WOO president Tom Goddard said the guidelines demonstrated the value of industry-wide collaboration.

“It wouldn’t have been possible for one company, however large, to have marshalled the resources Gideon and his team have here to create this groundbreaking and much-needed measurement structure,” he said.

He described the updated guidelines as WOO’s contribution to advancing measurement standards across the global out-of-home industry.

Click here to access the Global OOH Audience Measurement Guidelines.