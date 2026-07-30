The Media Online’s weekly round-up of media business moves, all in one place.

This week’s BIG move: High Performance Matters launches to help leaders turn strategy into operating reality

Across industries, business leaders are under pressure to deliver growth, manage change, integrate new technologies and improve performance, often all at once. Yet many organisations are discovering that the real challenge is not a lack of ambition or strategy, but making change land across strategy, people, processes, systems and everyday decision-making.

That execution gap is the space High Performance Matters (HPM) is entering. Founded by Lynn Madeley and Beverley Jones, HPM has launched as a founder-led consulting and executive coaching business designed to help leadership teams move beyond strategy decks, fragmented advice and short-term fixes, embedding the operating changes needed to improve performance.

“HPM was created because too many leaders are expected to solve complex business problems with fragmented support. Strategy, people, process and systems cannot be treated as separate conversations. If one of them is misaligned, performance suffers,” says Madeley. “Our role is to work alongside leadership teams to diagnose what is really getting in the way, fix it with them and help the change land.”

HPM’s model brings together consulting, fractional leadership and executive coaching, with a focus on partnership rather than prescription. The business works with CEOs, CMOs, managing directors and leadership teams across South Africa and the broader African region, helping them improve performance in ways that are human-centred and sustainable.

People moves

Jacaranda FM bids farewell to sports presenter Joe Mann

Jacaranda FM today announced that popular radio personality Joe Mann will be leaving the station after seven memorable years on air.

Since joining the station in 2019, Mann has become a familiar voice to listeners across its footprint, bringing his unique energy and passion for sport to the airwaves. His time at Jacaranda FM has been marked by his commitment to his craft and his connection with the station’s diverse audience.

Joe’s final sports bulletin on The Drive with Rob and Roz will air on 31 July 2026.

As he prepares for the next chapter in his career, the station has paid tribute to his contribution and the impact he has made both on air and behind the scenes.

“We want to thank Joe for his dedication and the significant role he has played in our broadcasting team over the past seven years,” says Vuyani Dombo, managing director of Jacaranda FM. “He has been a valued part of our journey, and we wish him nothing but the very best as he embarks on his next chapter.”

Bare: As I Am gives a voice to the unheard

South Africa is a nation filled with stories of resilience, courage and hope, yet many people continue to suffer in silence. Hosted by acclaimed television personality Pebetsi Matlaila alongside resident therapist Thabang Mashigo, Bare: As I Am is changing that narrative.

Broadcast every Wednesday at 21:00 on SABC 1, Bare: As I Am is more than just a television programme; it is a movement that shines a light on real people, real struggles and real solutions.

The programme courageously explores the social issues affecting South Africans today. From trauma and mental health to abuse, family conflict, addiction, grief, identity and personal transformation, each episode creates a safe space for honest conversations while connecting participants with meaningful support and professional guidance.

Unlike traditional talk shows, Bare: As I Am goes beyond raising awareness. The programme actively seeks healing, intervention and hope by empowering individuals whose stories deserve to be heard. Every episode reminds viewers they are not alone and that there is strength in vulnerability.

Business moves

Kaya 959 partners with Nedbank IMC

Kaya 959 has been announced as the exclusive radio partner of Africa’s Biggest Marketing Conference™, Nedbank IMC 2026, marking a strategic partnership that will take the country’s most influential conversations on marketing, business and brand leadership beyond the conference stage and onto the airwaves.

Held under the theme Shift Happens™. Are You Ready?, Nedbank IMC 2026 will convene thousands of marketers, business leaders, entrepreneurs, agencies and innovators at Mosaïek Teatro in Johannesburg and online on 17 September 2026, exploring how organisations can remain relevant, resilient and commercially competitive in an era of constant disruption.

Kaya 959’s partnership will shine a spotlight on the business of marketing through a series of exclusive live broadcasts, presenter-led interviews and digital content.

The station’s business, current affairs and digital platforms will explore how marketing creates sustainable growth, builds trust, influences customer behaviour, unlocks innovation and strengthens organisational performance. These conversations will bridge the gap between the boardroom and everyday business, making world-class marketing thinking accessible to entrepreneurs, professionals and decision-makers across Gauteng and beyond.

Tumi Rabanye, head of marketing at Kaya 959, says the partnership reflects the station’s ambition to become South Africa’s leading destination for commercially relevant cultural and business conversations.

A new era of transparency and profitability with FouAnalytics

FouAnalytics has introduced a new suite of tools designed to help publishers reclaim their independence, enhance audience quality and maximise revenue.

Honest publishers build their audiences over time, but whether they like it or not, websites are vulnerable to invalid traffic (IVT). IVT of all kinds triggers ads to load on publishers’ pages, whether intended or not. Advertisers want their ads seen by people, not bots, or loaded where they cannot be viewed.

By shifting the focus away from complex, intermediary-heavy programmatic supply chains and towards direct, human-verified engagement, publishers can ensure their valuable content reaches real audiences.

At the core of the FouAnalytics approach is “glass-box” transparency. Publishers can deploy simple on-site tags to gain a clear, evidence-based view of their traffic. By distinguishing between human engagement and non-human activity in real time, publishers can confidently demonstrate audience quality to advertisers.

BOO! Campus Media’s shared-value partnership model generates more than R25 million in alternative income for South African universities

A commercially proven partnership model developed by Campus Media, a South African business operating at the intersection of higher education, the student economy and brand engagement, has generated more than R25 million in alternative income for partner universities through a long-term revenue-sharing model that contributes to institutional sustainability and supports student tuition.

“We’ve never measured our success simply by the campaigns we’ve delivered or the revenue we’ve generated. We’ve measured it by whether we’ve built a commercial model that leaves universities stronger than we found them. The R25 million is important, but it isn’t the whole story. The story is that business can create entirely new value for public institutions when partnerships are intentionally designed around long-term trust and shared outcomes,” says Campus Media founder Dave McKenzie.

While Campus Media was established six years ago, its commercial model draws on more than two decades of experience within its parent company, BOO! Surprising Media Solutions, founded by McKenzie.

Having developed successful shared-value partnership models across shopping centres, airports, business lounges and other public environments, the business applied those learnings to higher education, where Campus Media has rapidly established a commercially proven partnership model for South Africa’s higher education sector.

Today, Campus Media partners with leading South African institutions including the University of Cape Town (UCT), the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Stellenbosch University, the University of Pretoria (UP), the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Rhodes University, the University of the Western Cape (UWC), Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and North-West University (NWU).

These long-term partnerships recognise universities as strategic partners and students as future professionals, entrepreneurs, creators and decision-makers.

Award-winning gin brand Ginologist appoints Penquin

South African brand and communications agency Penquin has been appointed by award-winning premium gin brand Ginologist, marking another significant addition to the agency’s growing portfolio of iconic South African brands and further strengthening its presence in the food, beverage and lifestyle sector.

The partnership will see Penquin support Ginologist’s next phase of growth, helping to amplify the brand’s already strong market presence through integrated brand, communications and consumer engagement strategies designed to deepen brand affinity and unlock new opportunities for growth.

For Penquin, the appointment reinforces its reputation as a strategic partner of choice for brands seeking to accelerate growth, strengthen market relevance and create meaningful connections with consumers.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Ginologist,” says Mandy Davis, managing director of Penquin. “This is a brand that has already built something truly special. It has established a distinctive position in the market, cultivated a loyal consumer base and earned a reputation for innovation within the category.

“For us, this partnership is about taking an already successful brand and unlocking even greater opportunities for growth. We’re honoured to have been entrusted with the brand and look forward to creating work that strengthens Ginologist’s connection with consumers while delivering meaningful business results.”

rAge and Mettlestate join forces to shape South Africa’s next great gaming festival

Taking place at Fourways Mall from 27 to 29 November 2026, rAge 2026 will bring together gaming, esports, technology, creators, cosplay, anime, entertainment, competition and community in a more immersive and expansive format than ever before.

Gaming will remain the beating heart of rAge, but this year’s event has been designed for a much broader audience. Families, young creators, technology enthusiasts, casual players, anime and cosplay fans, serious competitors and curious first-time visitors will all find something unforgettable.

Key to this new chapter is Mettlestate, which joins rAge as a strategic partner. The partnership combines rAge’s scale, heritage and cultural relevance with Mettlestate’s expertise in esports, gaming communities, live competition and audience engagement.

“This isn’t simply another edition of rAge; it is a bold reinvention of what a gaming event can be,” says Barry Louzada, managing director of Mettlestate.

“While gaming remains the beating heart of rAge, every part of the experience has been reimagined to reflect how gaming culture has evolved. Today’s gamers don’t just play games. They watch esports, follow creators, build communities, embrace technology, celebrate cosplay, create content and experience gaming as a culture that extends far beyond the screen.”

Umhlobo Wenene FM and truFM deepen SABC’s commitment to indigenous heritage

Umhlobo Wenene FM and truFM have announced an exclusive strategic partnership with the inaugural EZIKO Heritage Festival, reinforcing SABC Eastern Cape’s commitment to preserving the isiXhosa language, indigenous knowledge systems and the living traditions that shape the province.

Taking place from 7 to 8 August 2026 in Hamburg Village, Ngqushwa, the festival is more than a cultural celebration. It is a community-driven initiative that promotes rural tourism, supports artists and entrepreneurs, creates sustainable opportunities, and showcases the richness of Indigenous knowledge.

The festival will feature acclaimed artists and cultural ambassadors including Dumza Maswana, Mandisi Dyantyisi, The Soil, Zawadi Yamungu and Internet Athi, alongside respected storytellers, presenters and cultural leaders including Spitch Nzawumbi, Zikhona Sodlaka, Mzwandile Ntshona, Luks Gidane, Babe-Zee Mbusi, MamK, Gudlabatshakazi, Max Onke Sotshongaye, Gwiba Nkonki and Samora Mangesi.

Evolv Sports Global launches commercial platform to bridge the gap between elite sport and life beyond the game

Every professional athlete eventually reaches the end of their competitive career. Whether through choice, injury or the natural progression of time, the transition into what many call “the real world” is often far more complex than a simple career change.

Recognising this challenge, Evolv Sports Global (ESG) has launched as a South African commercial athlete-brand agency dedicated to helping respected former athletes and sports professionals unlock commercial opportunities beyond competitive sport by connecting them with brands, organisations and event owners.

Founder and managing director Shayne Dowling says the platform facilitates authentic partnerships between former elite athletes, coaches, commentators, medical professionals and other “Game Changers”, enabling them to work with brands seeking credibility, integrity and real-world impact.

While athlete bookings remain an important part of the platform, ESG has been designed to facilitate a much broader range of commercial partnerships that create value for both talent and brands.

NjiaPay launches one-click payments to reduce cart abandonment

Payment performance partner NjiaPay has launched one-click payments for South African merchants, giving consumers a fast and convenient way to pay without re-entering card details or completing additional payment steps such as 3-D Secure verification.

Unlike one-click solutions tied to a single payment service provider, NjiaPay enables merchants to offer the same experience across multiple payment providers.

As a PCI DSS Level 1-compliant business, NjiaPay meets the highest payment card security standards and can securely encrypt and store customers’ card details.

Campaign moves

Toyota SA launches the all-new bZ4X with It Just Got Real

Picture any electric vehicle advert you’ve seen before. It’s calm. It’s clean. It’s sterile. What you’re picturing probably isn’t Bloemfontein. That’s exactly why Toyota and the Studio One team at Publicis Groupe Africa chose it as the backdrop for the launch of the all-new bZ4X.

Because the battery-electric bZ4X isn’t a typical EV. It’s a Toyota all-wheel-drive SUV built for real South African conditions. Hence the campaign tagline: It Just Got Real.

To prove the point, Toyota handed the keys to Springbok legend and Toyota Cheetahs head coach Francois Steyn and asked him to put the vehicle through its paces. Staying true to the campaign’s theme, there were no scripts. Instead, Steyn, joined by friend and fellow rugby great Ruan Pienaar, gave viewers his honest impressions of the vehicle.

Matthew Shafto, creative group head at Studio One, says: “South African consumers want a vehicle that fits into their lifestyles. So, when launching the bZ4X, we knew we had to do something different from other electric vehicle campaigns. That’s why we gave it to someone who doesn’t pull any punches and tells people how it really is.”

The campaign features three long-form episodes supported by a series of short-form content pieces. Set against the backdrop of Bloemfontein, Steyn and Pienaar travel from the city to a farm and then to a racetrack to discover what the bZ4X can do.

The series begins at Toyota Stadium, where Steyn is first handed the vehicle, before taking viewers on a journey that demonstrates the SUV’s capabilities in places few would expect an electric vehicle to go. Along the way, the two friends deliver plenty of humour and banter.

RSG and Virseker’s Kultuurkaravaan searches for Afrikaans’ hidden treasures

RSG, Virseker and the ATKV will add colour to spring with the launch of the inaugural RSG and Virseker Kultuurkaravaan, which will travel across South Africa in search of the people, stories, food, traditions and creativity that make communities unique.

Launching in September, the campaign celebrates Afrikaans, its people and the places that hold a special place in their hearts. Through the nationwide journey, RSG’s caravan, presenters and partners will visit towns and communities to uncover the stories that make South Africa’s cultural landscape so distinctive.

Whether it’s the farm stall no traveller can resist, the auntie who remembers everyone’s birthday, a church choir, a local performer, a community dance group or a celebrity whose roots lie in a small town, the campaign aims to celebrate the people and traditions that define local identity.

Communities are encouraged to nominate the cultural custodians, tastes and talents that make their town, suburb or neighbourhood unique. The Kultuurkaravaan may then stop to experience and showcase those stories.

The campaign was launched on Monday during a live broadcast from the Sea Point Promenade featuring presenters Renske Jacobs, Gustav Greyling and Martelize Brink.

BMW M takes on corners in humorous noir-inspired campaign

BMW M has launched Get Even With Corners, a humorous new campaign created by Serviceplan Middle East for BMW and AGMC, the authorised importer of BMW Group vehicles for Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

Few everyday frustrations are as universal as walking into the corner of a bed or table. The pain is immediate, the embarrassment often lingers and there’s never any justice.

The campaign imagines a world where corners are finally held accountable.

Centred on a stylish black-and-white online film, Get Even With Corners puts corners on trial in a dramatic courtroom before revealing the one place drivers can finally get their revenge: behind the wheel of a BMW M.

The film transforms a familiar everyday irritation into an absurd legal drama, creating a comic world where sharp edges are treated as public enemies.

Directed by Nalle Sjöblad through DejaVu Productions, the campaign draws inspiration from classic noir cinema and absurdist comedy. Heavy shadows, wide-angle cinematography and period styling give the humble household corner an unexpectedly sinister presence.

Hippo packs a punch with new TV commercial

Choosing the right insurance cover isn’t always straightforward. It can be time-consuming, confusing and expensive, particularly at a time when many South Africans are looking to make every rand count.

Often, consumers simply don’t know what they don’t know—or, as UFC champion Dricus du Plessis puts it: “Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie.”

To help consumers make more informed insurance decisions with less effort and greater confidence, Hippo has invested in an enhanced customer and digital experience, supported by a refreshed brand identity and a punchy new television commercial.

Making moves

Africa’s next textile innovators to be unveiled at Africa Textile Talks

Delegates attending Africa Textile Talks on 31 July and 1 August will be among the first to see a new generation of African textile innovation when Twyg unveils the finalists in its inaugural Textile Innovation Challenge at the V&A Watershed.

“Africa has always been rich in materials, knowledge and creativity,” says Jackie May, founder of Twyg and co-founder of Africa Textile Talks. “What has often been missing is the opportunity for young innovators to be seen and to connect with industry. The Textile Innovation Challenge is about discovering ideas that could help shape Africa’s textile future.”

From dozens of entries received across the continent, 17 young innovators from South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Zimbabwe have been invited to submit physical samples for the final stage of the competition.

Their work will be unveiled publicly for the first time at Africa Textile Talks before going on display in a month-long exhibition at the V&A Watershed.

Africa Textile Talks 2026 features designer Wanda Lephoto, Earthshot Prize winner Omoyemi Akerele, Presidential Climate Commissioner Thandile Zonke and leading voices from Africa’s fashion, retail, manufacturing and agricultural sectors.