Seeff Property Group is entering the publishing market with the launch of Seeff Open House, a premium property lifestyle magazine that will debut this spring with a print run of 50 000 copies, making it one of the largest magazine launches in South Africa in recent years.

Produced in partnership with Photodeli Custom Media Solutions, the free magazine will be published in both print and digital formats and distributed through Seeff’s network of 200 branches, 1 300 property agents, 32 premium airport lounges and 36 five-star hotels across South Africa.

According to the publisher, all 50 000 printed copies will be distributed free of charge.

Photodeli Custom Media Solutions CEO, Marc Blachowitz, told The Media Online the magazine will be funded predominantly by advertising revenue and “partly by Seeff”.

He said the advertising proposition was built around highly targeted distribution to an affluent audience.

“Our proposition is large-scale targeted distribution of 50 000 copies to an affluent and discerning audience that loves homes. It offers advertisers a premium environment in which to engage readers who are actively interested in property and lifestyle.”

Signs of recovery

The launch comes as South Africa’s magazine sector shows signs of recovery, with the Audit Bureau of Circulations reporting seven consecutive quarters of year-on-year magazine growth.

Blachowitz said the timing was right for a premium print publication because advertisers and readers were once again embracing specialist magazines.

“The market is seeing a resurgence in niche publications, particularly those with a clearly defined position that fulfils a specific need,” he said.

“Advertisers are also looking for a differentiated, high-quality environment where they can engage customers in a more meaningful and relaxed way. Digital marketing has become increasingly cluttered, fast-paced and difficult to stand out in.”

He added that focused, independent magazines were proving their value once again.

Cutting through the clutter

“Focused, well-crafted independent and niche magazines are once again cutting through the clutter to create real, lasting opportunities for reader engagement. Premium print, in the hands of the right audience, commands a superior level of attention and provides a unique opportunity for advertising partners looking to reach this sought-after demographic.”

Seeff Property Group chairman Samuel Seeff said the publication would extend the company’s relationship with its customers beyond property listings.

Target: high-net-worth individuals

Each edition will feature more than 40 pages of original editorial covering interiors, architecture, gardens, food, travel, entertaining and property trends, alongside 32 pages of residential property listings.

The magazine will target LSM 8-10+ readers aged between 25 and 65, focusing on high-net-worth homeowners, investors, semigrants and prospective buyers across all nine provinces, with the strongest distribution in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Blachowitz said the venture would initially create five jobs, with plans to double that number if the publication increases its publishing frequency.

The magazine will be edited by Jason Brown, who brings more than 25 years of consumer magazine experience, and is scheduled to launch in Spring 2026.