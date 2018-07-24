The Awards Wrap: Ogilvy SA effective campaigns recognised in Apex triumph, Alliance Media Mozambique scoops award

Ogilvy SA effective campaigns recognised in Apex triumph. Women in Media shortlisted finalists announced. Alliance Media Mozambique scoops award. $2mn prize up for grabs in the Unmissable Awards.

Ogilvy SA effective campaigns recognised in Apex triumph.

Ogilvy emerged from the recent Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) APEX awards with an unrivalled five awards, underlining the agency’s position as an industry leader in effective communication.

In the Launch category, Ogilvy secured a silver award for the Audi #untaggable campaign, a bronze for the Carling Black Label #NoExcuse campaign and a bronze for the KFC Taking Back Lunch campaign.

In the Change category, Ogilvy won silver for the Cadbury P.S 2.0 campaign and bronze for the Neurobion Marketing the Unmarketable campaign.

In total, Ogilvy won two silver and three bronze awards, making them the most awarded agency for effectiveness, on an evening where King James secured the only gold award presented, for their Sanlam Uk’Shona Kwelanga campaign.

“We’re extremely honoured to be recognised by the Apex judges, because the adjudication process is so stringent,” said Neo Makhele, Head of Strategy for Ogilvy SA. “Entrants have to prove their campaigns contribute to their clients’ bottom line. Our five awards are an acknowledgement of Ogilvy’s constant focus on putting client needs first.”

Women in Media shortlisted finalists announced

Over 250 entries have been whittled down, by the judges, to shortlisted finalists for B&T‘s Women in Media Awards 2018.

These awards honour the impressive work of inspirational women in Australia’s media industry.

The winners will be named at a gala evening on 17 August.

To view more information, published by Bandt, click here.

Alliance Media Mozambique scoops award

Out of home company, Alliance Media’s Mozambique operations has walked away with a Professional Management Review (PMR) Golden Arrow Award.

Winners for the PMR Awards, which honour leaders in all major industries in the country who contribute to economic growth and development, are chosen through an independent survey, filled out by decision makers.

Alliance Media has an impressive African footprint, with over 25 000 advertising sites in 23 African countries.

$2mn prize up for grabs in the Unmissable Awards

Australian and New Zealand out of home company, oOh!media has launched its Unmissable Awards, with a share of $2 million worth of out of home media up for grabs.

The awards recognise the best integrated campaigns across the oOh! Network of out of home assets, and all multi-environment campaigns that include native content, data and which have run on two or more oOh! assets between June and December this year will automatically be entered into the awards.

The winner will be announced in March 2019.

To find out more information, published by Mumbrella, click here.

The Awards Wrap is published every Tuesday in our newsletter. Please send all awards news to michael@wagthedog.co.za.