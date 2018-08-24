World of media: Global ad revenue shows strong signs, Dentsu One’s Honda cat scores 27 million views in one day, United Airlines reviews global media

Global advertising and marketing revenue showing strong signs. United Airlines reviews its global media accounts. Nestlé’s global head of digital and social media departs.

Global advertising and marketing revenue showing strong signs

New forecasts from PQ Media are predicting that global advertising and marketing revenue will highlight the fastest growth in 10 years in 2018.

The report, titled Global Advertising & Marketing Revenue Forecast 2018-22, predicts a 5.5% growth to $1.3 trillion this year, and a further 4.6% in 2019.

Accelerated growth in traditional media streams as well as increased interest in new digital channels are being cited as one of the main drivers of the impressive increase.

Social media drives millennials’ travel bookings

A new survey on the travel booking behaviour of millennials has revealed social media as a massive influence. Not only did 34% of the 2008 respondents surveyed by peer-to-peer currency exchange, WeSwap, say they booked after seeing content on social media, but 31% said posting holiday photos online was as important as the holiday itself.

A new survey on the travel booking behaviour of millennials has revealed social media as a massive influence. Not only did 34% of the 2008 respondents surveyed by peer-to-peer currency exchange, WeSwap, say they booked after seeing content on social media, but 31% said posting holiday photos online was as important as the holiday itself.

United Airlines reviews its global media business

In the latest big move for media agency business, United Airlines is reviewing its global media and digital businesses.

Wavemaker is the incumbent media agency and there is word that Wunderman handles digital work for the airline.

According to Kantar Media, United Airlines spent an estimated $31 million on measured media in the US last year.

Gold Standard for GroupM and Publicis Media in UK

The Interactive Advertising Bureau in the UK has given Gold Standard certification to Publicis Media and Group M’s digital programmatic services arms. A further six media agencies are in the process of getting it.

The IAB launched the Gold Standard in 2017 in order to raise the standards in digital advertising and address the key issues facing the industry, such as reducing ad fraud via the ads.txt initiative, increasing brand safety by working with Jicwebs and improving the digital advertising viewer experience by adhering to the Lean principles and the standards set by the Coalition for Better Advertising.

Nestlé loses its global head of digital and social media

After eight years as global head of digital and social media for Nestlé, Pete Blackshaw, has left the FMCG giant.

He has been named the new CEO of Cintrifuse, a tech funding company.

Blackshaw’s departure is another step in a slew of strategic changes being made by Nestlé. Chief finance officer Steve Presley became CEO in February, and the company also conducted a procurement-driven review of its US creative agency roster. The outcome of that process saw WPP, Publicis and IPG winning new business.

Dentsu’s Honda Jazz cat becomes YouTube superstar

Twenty-seven million: That’s how many views a new ad for the Honda Jazz got in just one day on YouTube. The ad, by Dentsu One in India, features a snobbish cat, who mocks humans but is impressed by the car. The tagline ‘See sexy in a new light’ in line with the “quirky brand personality” of the car, Dentsu said.

The campaign will run for two months on television, print, outdoor, online and social media.“We thought a cat was a good idea to launch the quirky attitude of the new Jazz. We are pleased that the communication has been received so well,” said Denstu One national creative director Titus Upputuru.

Mumbrella Asia has the full story.