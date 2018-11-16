World of Media: Snapchat losing popularity in 2018, Facebook’s dealings with NTK Network revealed, IPL media rights value boosted

IPL receives massive boost to media rights value. Snapchat losing popularity in 2018. The massive boost to LADbible from UNILAD acquisition. Canvas Worldwide scores Heineken USA account. UK festive advertisers dump TV for online media. Did Facebook end its agreement with NTK Network or not?

IPL receives massive boost to media rights value

Buoyed by Star Sports’ $2.55 billion successful bid earlier this year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has entered the top 20 properties in terms of media rights value.

The 2018 overall sports media rights value reached an all-time high of $49.533 billion, up from $46.871 billion last year.

Both of these are according to data from SportsBusiness Consulting.

Football remains by far the most valuable sport, accounting for more than 40% of the global value of sports media rights, but the NFL is the single most valuable property at $7.76bn.

Inside Sport has more details about the report, here.

Snapchat losing popularity in 2018

They say that there will also be a brand new, popular social media app, and the time of Snapchat being all the rage seems to be drawing to an end.

The platform’s number of daily active users dropped again for the second quarter in a row, revealed company reports.

186 million users was the total in Q3, down two million from Q2 and a whopping five million from Q1.

To read more, published by WARC, click here (though note it is a subscriber only article).

The massive boost to LADbible from UNILAD acquisition

When LADbible concluded an acquisiton deal of UNILAD last month, it made the brand and its subsidiaries the fourth most viewed media company in the world.

The deal saw 4.3 billion total video views across all UNILAD and LADbible properties in October.

Tubular Insights has an interesting, in-depth analysis of the results of the deal, which can be read, here.

Canvas Worldwide scores Heineken US account

Three-year-old media agency Canvas Worldwide has secured the Heineken US account.

Ad Age reported that this was part of a “strategic approach to strengthen the brand’s marketing and media planning efforts” and will become effective in the new year.

Heineken spent $476 million in total U.S. ad spending in 2017, making it the 99th-largest ad spender in the U.S. for that year, according to Ad Age Datacenter’s 200 Leading National Advertisers report.

The agency, which handles the media business for Hyundai Motor Group in the US, notched other wins this year including high-end kitchen appliances maker Breville and Chicken of the Sea.

Ad Age has the full story here.

UK festive advertisers dump TV for online media

In the run up to the festive season, UK advertisers are cutting £44 million from their TV ad campaign budgets, shifting the spend to digital platforms, which could see them receive a massive boost for the rest of the year.

It is predicted that the UK ad market will benefit from a £6.4 billion marketing frenzy in the fourth quarter – £300 million more than 2017 and the most ever spent in a Christmas period, but it looks like television will be missing out.

The Guardian has the full story here.

Did Facebook end its agreement with NTK Network or not?

A bombshell New York Times report published Wednesday , revealed dirty tactics that Facebook has been using to keep advertisers, including hiring conservative lobbying firm, Definers Public Affairs in the midst of its PR crisis in October 2017. The firm, among other tactics, ran a site called NTK Network as part of its operations — described as an “in-house fake news shop” by sources to NBC News. NTK Network has a Facebook page that promotes articles for its clients. Facebook said it ended its relationship with the firm Wednesday. But a day after the report, advertisers like Pringles, Cheez-It, Oscar Mayer, and Hertz, to name a few, continue to run ads on NTK Network, Business Insider found. For more information, published by Business Insider, click here.