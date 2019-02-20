Hot 91.9FM grows its strategic partnerships with various iconic landmarks and facilities

[PRESS OFFICE] The start of 2019 sees Hot 91.9FM growing not only in audience and market share but also its strategic partnerships with various iconic Johannesburg landmarks and facilities.

Lanseria International Airport

In 2018, Hot 91.9FM and Lanseria International Airport entered into a strategic alliance to both compliment and enhance each other’s offerings.

“The relationship with Lanseria International Airport is a vital one given that Lanseria is just 15km from, and serves the same market as Hot 91.9FM,” says Hot 91.9FM managing director, Lloyd Madurai. “The airport is also growing and expanding at an incredibly fast rate just like Hot 91.9FM.’

Our latest advertising campaign wanted to inform people about Hot 91.9FM’s presence in Johannesburg, as well as educate them on Hot’s unrivalled DJ line up. It did this through a fun, quirky aviation – themed photo shoot.

Apart from the cool images, the lines used on the billboards play into Hot 91.9FM’s presence at Lanseria whilst also communicating essential must – knows like Hot’s multiple awards and fantastic playlist.

The station’s ‘old skool’ theme is prevalent throughout the airport. From billboards to fun, retro arcade games taking pride of place in the departures lounge entertaining travellers 24/7 before their flights. There is no doubt that Lanseria International Airport is 100% Hot!

Ticketpro Dome

Slightly closer to Hot 91.9FMs home in Northriding is the Ticketpro Dome – an iconic Johannesburg landmark visible from just about everywhere in the city. ‘The synergy between Hot 91.9FM and the Ticketpro Dome was a completely natural one,’ says Madurai. ‘Many of the artists who perform there also feature prominently on the station.’

The partnership with the Ticketpro Dome ties in perfectly with Hot 91.9FMs plans of bringing more big, memorable ‘old skool’ acts to Johannesburg thereby living up to its promise of playing ‘Joburg’s best old skool and R & B.’

Sandton Action Sports

Located in the heart of Sandton – the richest square mile in Africa – is Sandton Action Sports. Hot 91.9FM’s partnership with this state-of-the-art facility is well established. The centre is a hive of activity, hosting various sports leagues and teams Monday to Sunday. The reason for this relationship’s ongoing success is the similar markets served by both the station and Sandton Action Sports.

Hot 91.9FM is also proud to have strategic relationships with the likes of Gold Reef City, Montecasino and Guvon Hotels and Spas. As the station heads into its 5th year, Hot 91.9FM continues to align itself with entities, facilities and organisations that reflect similar values and shared beliefs while also making a tangible difference in the lives of the Hot 91.9FM community.