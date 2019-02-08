Nfinity enters OOH market with acquisition of Reveel

Nfinity, an innovation hub of entrepreneurial businesses headed by Ken Varejes and his management team, has announced out of home player Reveel as the latest business to join the fold.

Reveel is an innovative out of home business with a specific focus on digital out of home (DOOH), large format and non-traditional platforms.

Nfinity CEO Ken Varejes says: “The out of home industry has always been a brilliant platform for innovation and a particular passion of mine. I’m so pleased to be introducing the latest player in this space and we’re confident that it’s going to be a great disruptor.”

The Reveel business will be headed by Tanner Rock (Nfinity’s commercial director) who has vast experience in new site and product development. He will manage the day to day relationships of key landlord and supplier partners.

Tyron Martin joins the management team in the capacity of sales director. Tyron has a proven track record in this space as a top performer, with fantastic relationships at both client and agency level.

“Reveel is underlined by an unwavering desire to create opportunities for our clients that are different and unique. Our management team is extremely passionate about this ever changing OOH space, and with the many years of combined experience comes many solid relationships that are key to the growth of the business in the short term. The team is excited, highly motivated, and we are really looking forward to creating additional relationships that will be formed as we start this journey,” says Rock.

Varejes adds, “Tanner and Tryon are the perfect duo to take Reveel to incredible success. They have the backing and infrastructure of our entire Nfinity arsenal of businesses, management team and staff. What a great start to 2019.”