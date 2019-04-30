Awards Wrap: Cannes Young Lions winners, AWIEF Awards entries open













Cannes Young Lions competition winners

Two Cape creatives, copywriter Carina Coetzee and art director Amri Botha, of the 99c advertising and communication agency, were named as the winners of this year’s Cannes Young Lions competition.

They will be heading off to the Cannes Lions international Festival of Creativity to compete against other young winners from around the world.

Their powerful video advert was for UNICEF and centered on the scourge of school violence, calling for an end to it.

The full story can be found here.

Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards 2019 – Call for nominations

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) is pleased to announce the 3rd edition of the AWIEF Awards.

The annual awards are Africa’s most prestigious awards event designed to highlight and celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs and business leaders who contribute to the transformation and development of Africa’s economy, creating jobs and opportunities across the continent.

The call for nominations is now open. The AWIEF Awards takes place during the annual Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship conference and exhibition, which will be hosted this year on 29 and 30 October at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa.

Nominations can be submitted for the following eight categories:

Young Entrepreneur Award Tech Entrepreneur Award Social Entrepreneur Award Global Brand Award Agri Entrepreneur Award Empowerment Award Creative Industry Award Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominees can be nominated by a third party, or self-nominated. Click here for more information about each category and to nominate.

The entry deadline is Monday, 15 May 2019 at 23:59 GMT.

Discover new actors of data journalism

Earlier this month, the Data Journalism Awards 2019 competition received entries from 608 projects, in 62 areas/countries.

They offer invaluable insights on new actors and trends in the field, so the organisers decided to crunch the data and some numbers.

Click here to see some of the fascinating projects from this years entries and what they can teach about utilising data journalism effectively.

Canon’s New Cosmos of Photography competition 2019 opens for entries

Canon has announced the opening of entries for its New Cosmos of Photography 2019 photo competition. Now in its 42nd year, the competition is open to international entrants in the aim of discovering, nurturing, and supporting developing photographers who want to explore new and creative ways to engage with photography and video

Experts from around the world have been invited to judge this year’s competition, including British photographer, Paul Graham and Sandra Phillips, Curator Emerita of Photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA). The Excellence Award Selection Committee will meet in July to choose seven Excellence Award winners and 14 Honorable Mention Award winners, before a Grand Prize winner is selected in November.

The Grand Prize winner of this year’s competition will receive JPY 1 million in prize money (approx. 7,500 euros) and a Canon camera. The winner will also have the opportunity to host an individual exhibit at the exhibition of winning entries at New Cosmos of Photography 2020. To encourage the continued pursuit of their creative activities, 2019 Excellence Award and Honorable Mention Award winners will also receive prize money and the chance to display their works at this year’s exhibition of winning entries.

Those wishing to enter the competition can do so by submitting original photography by post and online, either as an individual or as a group. Entries are open until 12 June and winners will be contacted directly at the end of July. For additional information about this year’s New Cosmos of Photography competition, please visit the New Cosmos of Photography homepage here.

