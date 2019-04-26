World of Media: LG, Airbnb and Novartis launch global media account reviews, TiVo lauches court case against Comcast, Facebook’s $5bn fine













LG Electronics calls global media account review

Electronics company, LG Electronics has launched a global media account review, and there’s guaranteed to be a new agency.

Incumbent Havas Media Group, which has held the account outside the US since 2013, has declined to participate in the process, citing a “strategic decision”.

It is estimated that LG’s global media spend sits at about $800 million.

Campaign has more details, here.

Airbnb launches global media account review

In other agency pitching news, global accommodation and travel brand Airbnb has also launched a global media account review.

The brand currently works with Starcom for its Europe and US markets, with the agency being appointed back in September 2014, while in Asia, Dentsu handles some media for the group.

According to sources, the pitch is being run out of Asia and Airbnb is hoping for a quick process.

For more information, published by Campaign, click here.

Novartis also puts global media account out to pitch

And in what seems to be the season of agency pitches, pharmaceutical company Novartis has also put its global media account out to pitch.

Much of the brand’s current work is held by Starcom, a relationship which began in 2012.

Sources have indicated that ID Comms is managing the process.

For more details, published by MM&M, click here.

TiVo launches legal case against Comcast

The company which pioneered PVR technology, TiVo, is squaring up in court against global media giant Comcast.

The case stems from alleged infringement by Comcast of six of TiVo’s technology patents, with its X1 video recording hardware and software.

Comcast insists that its new technology was built in-house, but TiVo argues that since a lucrative relationship between the two brands ended in 2016, Comcast has been infringing many of its patents

Digital TV Europe has the full story, here.

Facebook faces $5 billion privacy violation fine

Social media giant Facebook announced in its first-quarter financial report that it is likely facing a $5 billion fine from the American regulator, the Financial Trade Regulator (FTC) over privacy failings.

Even though the company announced a surprise increase in underlying profit, and disclosed it had already set aside $3 billion in anticipation of the impending punishment, it could be hit harder than it initially thought it would be.

The Times has more details, here.

Podcast advertising set to double… but constraints need to be addressed

WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Podcasts reckons podcast advertising will double over the next three years, predicting that by 2022, podcasts could account for 4.5% of global audio adspend – and that will be worth $1.6 billion.

But, researchers warn, advancements in audience measurement and programmatic buying are required to unlock future growth.

“Podcast advertising holds great potential as it enables brands to reach a highly-engaged, young and affluent audience via a medium they have an affinity with,” noted James McDonald, managing editor of WARC Data, and author of the research.

For more on the groundbreaking research, check out the WARC report here.

MediaMonks scoops up Caramel Pictures

Food and liquids film studio, Caramel Pictures has joined MediaMonks, the company Sir Martin Sorrell bought for £266 million in July 2018, beating his former company, WPP, to the post.

Caramel, MediaMonks said in a statement, adds adds award-winning directors, specialist crew, studios, robotic equipment and over 25 years of craft in high-end digital photography and film for FMCG brands. The intention is to offer broader capabilities within MediaMonk’s content studios as as clients increasingly explore in-house, co-location and fit-for-format creative content models.

“Agencies and brands are in growing need for high quality content, produced in an efficient way. In a time where the average online video is watched two to six seconds, high-end product and packaging shots are getting increasingly more important. By joining forces with Caramel, we can now shoot, produce and deliver the best quality content for food and beverage brands – all produced under one roof and fit for every platform and format,” said Victor Knaap, CEO at MediaMonks.

Hatred of journalists descending into violence

Global media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders, has warned that hatred of journalists stirred by populist leaders is spurring violence across the world.

The number of countries where journalists can work safely is plummeting, RSF’s annual World Press Freedom Index reported. Hostility towards media by political leaders “has incited increasingly frequent acts of violence that have fuelled an unprecedented level of fear and danger for journalists”.

It added that the election of Donald Trump in 2016 was one of American journalism’s “darkest moments” with “terrifying harassment” aimed particularly at women and journalists of colour.

For more, check out the story on Al Jazeera.

