Awards Wrap: Jamal Kashoggi awarded the Golden Pen of Freedom, World Digital Media Awards winners

World Digital Media Awards winners announced

The winners of this year’s WAN-IFRA’s World Digital Media Awards once again showed that engaging audiences with great storytelling and content that is insightful and deeply relevant to their lives can go a long way towards building a lasting relationship with them.

The winners were awarded during the Gala Dinner at the World News Media Congress (WNMC) at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

The World Digital Media Awards is the news media industry’s only truly global digital media competition. The 2019 winners came from the winners of our 2018 regional Digital Media Awards in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and South Asia, which together provide news publishers with regular showcases for the best-practice innovation in digital publishing worldwide.

Some of the winners included Guardian News & Media, UK (Best News Website or Mobile Service), Bussed Out: How America moves its homeless, Guardian US, USA (Best Data Visualisation), Abacus, South China Morning Post, Hong Kong (Best Digital News Start-Up), and The Better Journalism initiative: how better journalism propelled digital subscription growth, Amedia AS, Norway (Best Reader Revenue Initiative).

To see the full list of winners, click here.

Golden Pen of Freedom awarded to Jamal Khashoggi

The Golden Pen of Freedom, the annual press freedom award of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), has been awarded posthumously to Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

The award, made in Glasgow, Scotland during the 71st World News Media Congress, 26th World Editors Forum and 3rd Women in News Summit, recognised Mr Khashoggi’s long-standing commitment – despite great personal sacrifice and ultimately fatal consequences – to speaking truth to power by exercising his right to freedom of expression through unflinching, quality journalism.

“’When I speak of the fear, intimidation, arrests and public shaming of intellectuals and religious leaders who dare to speak their minds, and then I tell you I’m from Saudi Arabia, are you surprised?’” said Dave Callaway, World Editors Forum president, quoting Mr Khashoggi’s first article for The Washington Post after he went into self-imposed exile in the United States in 2017.

The Golden Pen of Freedom is WAN-IFRA’s annual award recognising individuals or organisations that have made an outstanding contribution to the defence and promotion of press freedom. One of the objectives of the Golden Pen is to turn the spotlight of public attention on repressive governments and the journalists who fight them.

To find out more about the Golden Pen of Freedom, click here.

Your last chance to take part in the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2019

The final sprint is on for the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2019. From 6 to 28 June, designers, agencies, companies and brand creators can take advantage of their last chance to participate in the international competition. They can compete to win the sought-after Red Dot mark of quality in the sections “Brands” and “Communication Design”. The jury awards the distinction only to convincing brand and communication projects.

The newly introduced “Brands” section includes a total of 36 industries to choose from, and the jury selects the brands of the year from these industries. These include “Bathroom & Sanitary”, “Consulting”, “Household”, “Telecommunication” and “Transportation & Mobility” among others. From annual reports and adverts to retail design, packaging and websites – companies can enter several communication projects that portray a consistent image of their brand across different channels. Brands that win over the jury with their design quality, creativity and successful brand communication can win the “Red Dot”, “Red Dot: Best of the Best” or “Red Dot: Brand of the Year” awards.

In the “Communication Design” section, designers, agencies and companies are invited to submit individual projects to the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design. The 17 categories in which works can be entered include typographies, illustrations and trade fair stands as well as sound design, animations, apps and online projects.

The winners of the Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2019 will be officially celebrated in Berlin on 1 November.

For further information and to register, click here.

Accenture’s impactful ESD programme lauded at industry awards

Accenture South Africa won the Nation Builder Award at the Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards, in recognition for the tangible impact that the company’s Enterprise Supplier Development (ESD) programme has on small businesses, the ICT industry and the South African economy.

Now in its second year, the awards recognise businesses that are committed to building thriving, inclusive and transformed supply chains through the implementation of supplier development best practices and successful ESD initiatives that create lasting impact in the local economy.

Accenture’s ESD programme forms part of a broader strategy that addresses grass-roots challenges in areas such as skills development and job creation through a range of learnerships, internships and socio-economic development and preferential procurement programmes that benefit both the ICT sector and society as a whole.

The programme includes executive training, mentorship and business development support leveraging Accenture’s capabilities for small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) business owners, to assist them in building innovative, agile and sustainable businesses. It also provides access to market via opportunities within Accenture’s supply chain or those of its clients to drive value both internally and externally.

More than 400 entries were received this year from both private and public sector enterprises, representing a wide array of industries, including healthcare, mining, manufacturing and the built environment. Entries were adjudicated by a panel of industry experts, who acknowledged leading organisations with successful ESD programmes that are making a lasting impact beyond simple scorecard compliance.

