Exclusive: ‘Blind History’ podcast series makes history in New York













From Shaka Zulu to Joan of Arc, from JFK to Mother Teresa, the Blind History podcast series – a collaboration between CliffCentral and Taylor Blinds and Shutters – has made history itself by being the first branded podcast series in South Africa to achieve finalist status at the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

Created and co-hosted by CliffCentral co-founder Gareth Cliff, along with Anthony Mederer, MD of Taylor Blinds and Shutters, the aim was to create content that is interesting to the audience as opposed to traditional advertising. Blind History is a course in getting to know history’s greatest men and women – and great doesn’t always mean good! It’s telling the lesser known stories that

they probably didn’t teach you in school.

According to Mederer, ”Podcasts are changing the way people consume news and content. We wanted to be as subliminal as possible with our core focus on engaging content, which led to the creation of Blind History. As Gareth Cliff and I both share a passion for history, the podcast was a perfect fit and our enthusiasm was shared by the listener.”

“With podcasting being the fastest growing medium in America and now gathering momentum in South Africa, it’s great to have a client that gets it,” says Cliff. “Content creation and distribution has added new dimensions to all strategic communications as shouting brand messages is increasingly giving way to storytelling.”

Using the podcast medium, the Blind History series is a prime example of creating engaging and informative content that moves away from the traditional hard brand sell. In a year that will see Taylor Blinds and Shutters celebrating their 60 year anniversary, this award-worthy initiative places them at the forefront of modern media and a solid.

Production for Season 2 is already underway.

