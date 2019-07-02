702 revamps evening and weekend shows













Karima Brown and Phemelo Motene will be leaving 702 after a revamp of the station’s weekend and evening programming.

Taking the “freshly formatted” evening slot is Aubrey Masango, who started his career at 702 in 2010 as the midnight to 4am presenter. Now Masango will front the 8pm to midnight slot with a show focusing on medical, legal, financial and psychological matters for the first hour followed by open line radio and guests.

“I am most humbled and grateful for the opportunity to facilitate conversations that will help us understand ourselves, as South Africans, a little better,” Masango said.

Refiloe Mpakanyane is the new host of weekend breakfast between 6am and 10am on Saturdays and Sundays. “The 702 weekend breakfast show has been a staple in my own weekend routine for so many years. It’s incredibly affirming to get this chance to engage with the smart and vibrant weekend breakfast listeners as their host,” said Mpakanyane.

Mpakanyane’s show is to shine a spotlight on the latest local and global trends in fashion and food, as well as what’s happening in and around the diverse and lively Jo’burg neighbourhoods.

In a statement, station manager Thabisile Mbete said the programming changes were “informed by research and insights on our audience needs”. The changes took effect on Monday. The new early breakfast show host will be announced soon.

Mbete thanked Brown and Motene for their “positive contribution” and wished the two “broadcast powerhouses well as they both move forward with various projects”.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za