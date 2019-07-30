Awards Wrap: Entries open for 2019 AMASA Awards, Taylor Blinds and Shutters podcast on CliffCentral named as finalist in international award

The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions and winners in the media industry.
Entries open for 2019 AMASA Awards
This year marks the 5th anniversary of the annual AMASA (Advertising and Media Association of South Africa) Awards. The awards celebrate successful ‘all-rounder’ media campaigns; ones which are based on sound insights, underpinned by great ideas and followed through with perfectly executed strategy to achieve outstanding and measurable results – all the while celebrating innovation.
This year AMASA is taking the awards to the next level by investing in cutting edge technology to provide the industry with a professional entry interface and an independent judging process, providing peace of mind to all entrants. With this technology, developed by The Loerie Awards Company, the awards promise to be bigger, better and more professional than ever before. AMASA has partnered with Contact Media to facilitate the awards event.
The AMASA Awards call out to all media practitioners nationwide to show off their best work implemented between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019. This is an opportunity to inspire and motivate media talent to stretch themselves and aspire to reach and exceed international standards. The campaigns will fall into one of the 27 categories, and over and above the categories there is the coveted Roger Garlick Grand Prix, awarded to the best work presented overall. This year, AMASA is also introducing two additional categories: 1) Best Integrated Campaign for the rest of Africa and 2) Best in channel work for TV, radio, print and out of home.
DATES TO DIARISE
Entries close: Midnight 30 August 2019
Shortlist announced: Mid-September 2019
Gala Evening and Award Ceremony: Thursday 24th October 2019
To ensure the applicants are informed, there is another awards first, the ENTRY SUCCESS WORKSHOP, which will be held at the end of July 2019. At the workshop, attendees will be taken through the judging process, score weightings and new entry management system as well as be given tips and tricks on how to develop an award winning entry.
For more information and to enter, click here.
Primedia Broadcasting and RMS Media: proud sponsors of the MOST Awards
As sponsors of the registration and foyer area, Primedia Broadcasting will be offering a warm welcome to guests of the 11th annual MOST Awards, which takes place on 10 September at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg.
“Primedia Broadcasting is exceptionally proud to be associated with the 11th anniversary of The Most Awards. The platform has been growing reputationally and commands massive support from the entire industry,” says Eric D’Oliveira, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.
Meanwhile, RMS Media has once again sponsored the Trade Marketing Award for its second year. The award was introduced last year to recognise the important contribution that trade marketers make to the success of a media operation. Innovation, dedication, excellent client interaction, business-to-business communication are all important to the success of a trade-marketing team.
Tickets are now on sale for the annual industry event and cost R700 per person, including VAT. To book your seat, click here.
To read more about the MOST Awards’ sponsors, click here.
Taylor Blinds and Shutters podcast on CliffCentral recognised at international awards show
In a year that will see Taylor Blinds and Shutters celebrating their 60 year history, their recent success at the New York Festivals Radio Awards offers yet another reason to celebrate. Created in partnership with CliffCentral, the Blind History podcast has achieved finalist status at the prestigious international awards show.
Competing against strong global competition, with entries from over 30 countries, this is an amazing achievement for both CliffCentral and Taylor. “We’re always looking for new ways to reach our target market,” states Taylor MD Anthony Mederer. ”Podcasts are changing the way people consume news and content. We wanted to be as subliminal as possible with our core focus on engaging content, which led to the creation of Blind History. As Gareth Cliff and I both share a passion for history, the podcast was a perfect fit and our enthusiasm was shared by the listener.”
“Blind History is precisely the kind of content audiences want and we want to make,” enthuses Gareth Cliff. “It’s great to have a client that gets podcasting, content creation and the new kinds of digital distribution that have an impact. We’ve attracted not only record downloads, but listeners responded and engaged with us through my show and social media. The only complaint is that the shows were too short!”
The podcast series was effectively supported by a quirky digital and social media campaign that teased the intriguing insights to follow. The compelling executions created by creative agency Derrick and marketing consultancy Restless Brands engaged viewers, driving them to each week’s podcast.
Spitfire Inbound adds another award to its collection
Their Effective Digital Marketing Awards are to highlight campaigns and solutions that deliver excellent business strategy, with innovative, effective implementation and that lead to exceptional results. Together with Penquin, Spitfire Inbound won the award for the Most Effective Automotive Campaign with their client Suzuki Auto South Africa.
This award is based on the case study that described how the company used data obtained through HubSpot to positively impact on the online engagement with Suzuki’s personas and provided the ROI results needed for their marketing strategy. This team effort led to a 16% increase in trackable online customers and an overall 76% increase in customers who opted into marketing communication.
Thembi Mtshali-Jones to be honoured with a Living Legend Award
South African actress, singer and playwright Thembi Mtshali-Jones (left) will be honoured with a Living Legend Award at the 2019 National Theatre Festival, taking place in North Carolina, USA from 29 July to 3 August. This historic event, which is universally recognised, illuminates the powerful theatrical spirit and extraordinary talent of performers, designers, directors, producers and technicians from across the country and abroad.
While there, Mtshali-Jones will be honoured for her contribution towards the performing arts as well as thrill festival attendees with a one woman show called Mother to Mother, written by Sindiwe Magona and directed by Janice Honeyman.
MamThembi has lent her talent to South African screens for over 3 decades and currently plays the role of MaNdlovu, who is the matriarch of the Bhengu clan on e.tv’s late-night daily drama IMBEWU. The drama, which airs Mondays – Fridays at 9.30PM has managed to gain a solid viewership of over 3.5 million since its launch in April 2018.
Galliova Food and Health Writers’ Awards celebrates 30 years
South Africa’s most prestigious annual food and health writer’s awards, the Galliova Awards, enters its 30th year in 2019! To celebrate, the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) has made available an additional R36 000 in prize money to reward all second and third place winners in each category.
This is just the beginning of the celebrations in this special year, which will culminate in an awards ceremony on Friday, 18 October 2019 in Cape Town.
Over the past three decades, the awards have honoured the country’s most outstanding food writers for their excellence in food writing, styling and the overall promotion of SA’s food culture, and local health writers for their writing excellence and balanced reporting on health and nutrition issues.
A change to this year’s awards is that for the first time, all entries can be submitted digitally. The media landscape is rapidly changing, and the organisers of the Galliova Awards acknowledge this through the new entry mechanism.
In addition, online articles can now be submitted as valid entries, as many of South Africa’s favourite print publications now have an online presence. As a result, there will not be a separate category for online entries; these will simply become part of the existing award categories.
The five award categories with cash prizes totalling R136 000 include:
- Galliova Food Writer of the Year (food print & online media):
First prize: R25 000; second prize: R6 000; third prize: R3 000.
- Galliova Health Writer of the Year (health print & online media):
First prize: R20 000; second prize: R5 000; third prize R2 500.
- Galliova Egg Champion (food/health print & online media):
First prize: R20 000; second prize: R5 000; third prize: R2 500.
- Galliova Broiler Champion (food/health print & online media):
First prize: R20 000; second prize: R5 000; third prize: R2 500.
- Galliova Up and Coming Food/Health Writer of the Year (food/health print & online media):
First prize: R15 000; second prize: R3 000; third prize R1 500.
For more information, click here.
Finalists announced for Fairlady Santam Women of the Future Awards 2019
The finalists have been named for the Fairlady Santam Women of the Future Awards 2019. They are as follows:
Woman of the Future 2019
The women eligible for this award are 30 or older and have been in business for at least 1000 days. The finalists are:
- Kathryn Main (Money Savvy Kids)
- Nisha Maharaj (Niche Integrated Solutions)
- Phillipa Geard (RecruitMyMom)
Social Entrepreneur 2019:
The women eligible for this award are 30 or older and their businesses have survived the first 1000 days. Their ventures are making a difference in their communities. The finalists are:
- Luleka Mkuzo (Urglobal Mentoring Network)
- Lusanda Magwape (Dream Factory Foundation)
- Renshia Manuel (GrowBox)
Rising Star 2019:
These young go-getters are 30 and under, and have passed the six-month milestone. The finalists are:
- Andrae Smith (Work Wanderers)
- Mpho Mohaswa (Precious & Pearl Brands)
- Nondumiso Sibaya (Boombadotmobi)
