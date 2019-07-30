Primedia Broadcasting and RMS Media: proud sponsors of the MOST Awards

[PRESS OFFICE] As sponsors of the registration and foyer area, Primedia Broadcasting will be offering a warm welcome to guests of the 11th annual MOST Awards, which takes place on 10 September at the Wanderers Club in Johannesburg. The leading African-focused media and advertising group is sure to dazzle with its entrance activation.
“Primedia Broadcasting is exceptionally proud to be associated with the 11th anniversary of The Most Awards. The platform has been growing reputationally and commands massive support from the entire industry,” says Eric D’Oliveira, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.
“The research nuggets, rich in information, are made available, with clear demonstration that it increases service levels across the media and advertising sectors. To Sandra Gordon and her team, we salute you and thank you for giving the industry a platform to get together, compete and celebrate each other’s successes.”
Deborah Schepers, Head of Insights at Primedia Broadcasting adds: “The Most Awards continues to inspire South African media owners to excellence by taking the guesswork out of what’s required to win with agencies. The research provided to the industry guides delivery and powers responsiveness, as well as fostering solid relationships between media owners and agencies.
“A feedback loop is invaluable, and Primedia, as a data and insights driven organisation, invests in a large-scale annual client survey. These learnings, as well as those from the Most Awards, drive refinement of our offering and service.”
RMS Media sponsors the Trade Marketing Award
Meanwhile, RMS Media has once again sponsored the Trade Marketing Award for its second year. The award was introduced last year to recognise the important contribution that trade marketers make to the success of a media operation. Innovation, dedication, excellent client interaction, business-to-business communication are all important to the success of a trade-marketing team.
“RMS Media has always believed in the positive value derived from building and maintaining the strongest of media-owner relationships! That’s why we proudly support and continue to associate ourselves with the MOST Marketing Services Award. It is critically important to ensure that the entire media owner team is motivated ‒ to have the full media-owner resource aligned and firing on all cylinders!
“Recognising and awarding the contribution that marketing services make to the success of a media operation is not only a sensible addition to the MOST stable of awards – but their performance is key to the overall result of any media owner. It is the dedicated and innovative output of these teams that provides the very ammunition for sales teams to go out into the industry and conquer!’
Tickets are now on sale for the annual industry event and cost R700 per person, including VAT. Click here to secure your spot!
Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda@wagthedog.co.za or michael@wagthedog.co.za