Tickets for MOST 2019 now on sale













Ticket are now on sale for the MOST Awards, the annual celebration of media excellence, which takes place on 10 September 2019 at The Wanderers Club in Illovo, Johannesburg.

Complete and submit your ticket form online, here.

The overall goal of the MOST Awards is to inspire media owners and media agencies to improve the efficacy of their businesses through service performance. The awards celebrate excellence in the media industry and encourage healthy competition and, as a result, better performance.

The annual highlight on the media industry’s networking calendar not only recognises the sectors best-of-the-best in terms of service delivery, knowledge and innovation, but offers an opportunity to reflect on the successes, challenges and changes in the media industry as revealed by MOST’s research survey.

Tickets start at R700 per person, including VAT.

