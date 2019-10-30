Julie Dunstan joins Mediology as business unit director













Media and online marketing agency, Mediology has appointed Julie Dunstan (49) as business unit director on the Momentum Group.

As lead consultant on the insurance portfolio, Dunstan will spearhead the client relationship and drive creative media strategies with her team. She will also be instrumental in developing the agency’s strategic capacity, equally in upskilling the planning team and expanding the insights division as well as being central in the renewed focus on strengthening media owner relationships and being active in broader industry development.

In reference to Mediology’s recently launched I Love Mondays internal campaign, Dunstan says she is delighted to be part of an agency that wants its people to love Mondays because it speaks of a culture of teamwork and respecting everyone’s unique contribution.

“Mediology pursues excellence on every level and for every client that we partner. No client is too small, no brief too big. Working with a super-glue team and clients that are progressive and engaging and being in an environment that supports my growth and development is truly a reason to love Mondays!”

Dunstan joins Mediology from Omnicom Media Group where she was business head on key retail and FMCG clients including Edcon and Beiersdorf.

A BComm graduate from the University of Natal, Dunstan’s extensive media career includes several opportunities to train internationally as well as recognition for exceptional performance including the then, Young & Rubicam, High Flyer commendation for excellence as well as the Chairman’s Award from Publicis.

She is a keen artist, reader, enjoys walking in nature and is a serious dog lover.

