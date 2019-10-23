Visions into 2020 and beyond: Trends set to shape the digital landscape













Big data is still all the rage, but data alone is not particularly useful. Data needs to be organised, analysed, interrogated and interpreted before it can be used to improve marketing.

In 2020 there will be even more emphasis on the insights obtained from big data, and how marketers use these insights to inform decisions, actions and strategy at large.

Analytics are the competitive advantage

Understanding which metrics matter to your business is more crucial than ever before. When brands and businesses are monitoring the metrics that align to their commercial goals, it becomes significantly easier to gain traction in the digital space and realise opportunities for growth.

Analytics help teams stay focussed, accountable and objective. There’s no hiding behind the big creative idea, but increasingly about taking the transparency that data and analytics allow for seriously and ensuring the creative is always strategically aligned to the business goals.

As our appreciation for data grows, so does the realisation that data is not numbers, graphs and tables, it’s people. Data is your customer profile, guideline for a dynamic strategy and better ROI.

Hyper personalisation

Not a new trend, per se, but hyper personalisation continues to be a key marketing consideration for all brands. Hyper personalisation sees the focus moving from the brand itself to placing the consumer at the centre of the strategy.

As it becomes harder to capture your audience’s attention, the need to personalise is no longer a “nice touch” but central to the success of the campaign.

Personalisation is a way to cut through the clutter, though it is important to always do it with trust and authenticity. The shareability of the personal experience is equally important, it being the 21-st century word-of-mouth.

More video

No surprises here as video has grown exponentially in recent years and is likely to continue for the next five to 10 years.

Video certainly isn’t limited to YouTube and continues to grow in popularity across channels and platforms. Brands should be incentivised by the fact that Google is 53 times more likely to place a website that includes a video on the first page of search results.

In 2020 marketers will do well to think about shoppable video content, 360-degree video content for a more immersive experience, and live video wherever it makes brand or campaign sense.

Micro moments

Marketers want to make sure they’re there for the micro moments, those seconds when people turn to their phones to satisfy a need, whether it is to know something, to buy something, to go somewhere or to do something.

People want these momentary needs to be satisfied immediately, which is why marketers need to “be there, be useful, be quick”, as per Google’s description. And it’s not only about being there in the moment, but also about delivering relevant content, making it easy for the customer to make a purchase and to ensure that the moment is a pleasant one.

Shaune Jordaan is the co-founder and CEO of Hoorah Digital, an independent digital consultancy that believes in brand results through data. The consultancy focuses on helping internal marketing and digital teams with all things digital, from social media advertising to app design.

