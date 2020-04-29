Media agencies offer free digital comms to companies on COVID19 messaging













Forward thinking digital media agencies, TQ Group and Craft Creative Brew House, have joined forces in a campaign offering free digital creative executions to the value of R40 000 to companies wishing to communicate COVID-19 related messages with their customers and staff.

The #AllInThisTogether campaign will see TQ Group and Craft Creative Brew House, both innovators in their fields, pooling resources to create short animations, animated GIFs or digital posters containing COVID-19 messaging for South African and African organisations.

This includes design, scripting, animation and final mixing which can be used for an array of formats such as YouTube and Vimeo videos, animated GIFs for social media, online banners, email campaigns, in branch digital signage as well as posters for both online and print.

Zaba LeRoto Hlatshwayo, creative director at TQ group and co-owner of Craft Creative Brew House, says that assisting companies in this way will enable them to curb costs on non-essential spending while maintaining vital communications with their stakeholders during this critical time.

“We have seen government, business and ordinary South Africans making sacrifices in the interest of overcoming this pandemic and saving our precarious economy. We at TQ Group and Craft Creative Brew House have put our heads together to come up with what we see as a patriotic contribution to South Africa over this time,” he says.

Elbé Smith, CEO at TQ Group, believes that positive and proactive leadership in times of crisis can build social cohesion where collective efforts can bring about positive outcomes.

“South Africans have been phenomenal in mobilising to protect the most vulnerable in our population through churches, community action networks and the like. It is now up to businesses to assist each other to ensure survival post lockdown,” she says.

“Restrictions and limitations have the ability to accelerate innovation, drive new ideas and evoke genius. We encourage all South African businesses to take advantage of this opportunity,” Hlatshwayo says.





Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.