The future media agency is a fully fledged IMC company













[PARTNER CONTENT] What clients are looking for is changing, says Kgaugelo Maphai, The MediaShop Johannesburg’s managing director. Thus the move to an integrated marketing and communications (IMC) agency will allow it to offer business solutions beyond media that will be informed by data and behavioural economics is vital for the business.

“As an industry, we need to acknowledge that media can’t solve every problem and that as media agencies we need to future fit ourselves to ensure that we’re giving our clients not just media or advertising solutions, but business solutions,” he says.

Led by Victor Koaho as the agency’s IMC head, the company’s new direction is promising great insight driven strategies.

“We’re massively excited about our new direction which is already yielding positive results,” says Kgaugelo. “As an IMC agency we’re able to truly look at a business from all angles and address any shortcomings that may exist, beyond the realm of media planning. We’ll be taking a bird’s eye view of each client’s business in its entirety and offering workable solutions.”

“This is the foundation and investment we have made as a business to ensure that we differentiate ourselves, and that we are able to deliver even better results together with our clients in 2020 and beyond. Our vision is to be pioneers in revolutionary communication solutions for brands to connect with consumers — we can only achieve this by truly being in touch with consumers in this diverse society of ours.”

Backing the agency’s new direction is Tirisano Consulting, the agency’s human intelligence business headed by Isla Prentis, that underpins all strategic work on intelligence led consumer insights.

The MediaShop

The MediaShop is South Africa’s most established, most awarded, most transformed media agency, and member of the Nahana Communications Group of specialist agencies, each with their own independent structures, cultures and management teams, and a desire to work together where synergy exists.

