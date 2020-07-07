Data: A price above gold













It’s verifiable, untainted by personal preference and the most valuable tool you have. In essence, data is the new gold.

When based on reliable and transparent methodologies, data brings massive value to an organisation or market sector. Used to overcome business challenges, determine demand for a product or service or even to pit your strengths against other organisations, the solid backing data gives you is vital.

What makes data ‘gold’ to an organisation is that it is an asset that can expand a business’s offering and create new revenue streams, when used effectively. For example, analysing marketing campaigns can deliver potential optimisations immediately, and allow for that all-important agility.

Recognising the value of this gold, SCOPEN, in partnership with the IAS, has invested in gold mining and has built a backbone of questions and answers from marketing leaders whose responses have been analysed and compiled in the AGENCY SCOPE 2019/2020 report.

The shiny bits…

As with any research, the questions are the shiny bits – but the methodology and analysis are the real gold. In the case of AGENCY SCOPE, we see that media agencies – with their heritage of optimising a client’s media spend – are well positioned to help streamline campaign implementation and increase opportunity for clients.

In fact, there is room for them to offer creative agencies gold that could enhance creative ideas and increase effectiveness from the outset of every campaign, increasing efficiencies and ROI.

This, in conjunction with data that shows the characteristics of the ideal media agency, means clients are able to choose an agency that excels in an area that generates more data for both agency and brand, a 24 carat result.

As we look at a media landscape that is changing almost daily, with some platforms rising and some dealing with a slow erosion of their once-solid ground, the question of how to stay relevant must be asked, often and with the intent of taking action.

Agencies, both media and creative, are in a perfect position to increase returns on their service deliveries by going for gold, and assisting their clients to access the nuggets of information that can set them apart in a sector where everyone is looking for the bling that is data.

//youtu.be/y9swrSawxms

WATCH: Research based on inputs from agency leaders, led to the criteria and weightings appropriate to SA. SCOPEN, César Vacchiano and Johanna McDowell Independent Agency Selection (IAS), give detail.

Johanna McDowell is CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and SCOPEN partner.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.