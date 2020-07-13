Telling your story in the Eastern Cape













[PARTNER CONTENT] Radio – ‘the theatre of the mind’ – remains the most powerful medium for connecting directly with your existing and potential audiences.

Studies show that most of us spend 70 to 80 percent of our waking hours engaged in some form of communication. About 9% is spent writing, 16% reading, 30% speaking, and 45% listening.

For communicators, the challenges are to both capture the attention of the customer and to ensure that the message is remembered.

The power of story-telling

This is where story-telling on radio helps cut through the clutter. Only radio connects you directly with the thoughts and emotions of consumers.

Two people sitting next to each other will be silent and totally absorbed in a message being shared on radio. They are actively involved.

In contrast, television is a passive medium – with a distance between the consumer and the screen. People discuss what they are watching and are more easily distracted because there is no intimate connection.

Similarly, with print, readers scan pages for information – there is little opportunity for advertisers to fully engage with their customer.

Multiple channels

Nielsen Global Media’s research findings persuasively advocate the multiplication of the power of radio by combining it with other channels. This is also the experience of Algoa FM’s advertisers.

Our understanding of these dynamics and of our market has seen Algoa FM grow into the most powerful media house in “Algoa Country,” which stretches from the Wild Coast to the Garden Route and inland to the borders of the Eastern Cape.

We are building on a consistent year-long rise in Algoa FM listenership, which has seen 18% year-on-year growth from April 2019 to March 2020, according to Broadcast Research Council (BRC) figures.

This growth has accelerated since January 2020 with the introduction of a fresh new station line-up based on thorough market research. We understand our market intimately because all our on-air personalities and staff live in the Eastern Cape.

Algoa FM’s award-winning presenters engage proactively with listeners both on-air and online.

Call-ins are encouraged throughout the day, and the personalities interact with their fans through social media 24/7.

Listeners and fans are also given the opportunity to personally interact and meet with our on-air personalities during outside broadcasts and other on-site activations.

Algoa FM has the strongest physical presence in the market-place of all media companies in our broadcast footprint.

For advertisers, the power of this connection is unleashed through on-air campaigns and competitions designed to build their brand.

Fully integrated into our on-air and on-the-ground activities is our powerful online presence.

Though experience, our clients are finding that radio seamlessly integrates with their social media and digital strategies, thus creating more reach and frequency for their campaigns.

Online traffic to Algoa FM’s social media pages increased by 44% during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are retaining that connection.

Algoa FM listeners hear it on the news (which they know is credible) or from an interviewed guest, and then go to our social feeds and visit our website for more details.

The Covid-inspired shift to a more intensive online environment can also be measured in the success of the first Virtual Business Expo in the Eastern Cape, powered by Algoa FM as media partner, and conceptualised by leading local company, Inkanyezi Events.

Hundreds of businesses and individuals registered for the “three-dimensional” event, which included an online conference.

They heard about it on Algoa FM, and followed the link from our website.

A trusted medium

In an era where fake news is widespread, people are turning to media houses they trust. Algoa FM’s philosophy is to report the facts … to do so fairly, accurately and within context; all the while serving the interests of its audience and advertisers … and that isn’t ever going to change!

Listeners know they can trust what they hear on-air and read online @algoafm.

By association, listeners trust the advertising messages they hear on air and see online.

Benefit from our market understanding

Algoa FM’s experienced and well-connected sales team helps agencies and clients to craft as well as tailor single and multi-platform campaigns that work.

Speak to us – we live here and are passionate about our region and its people.

For contact details please go to www.algoafm.co.za

