Are you the next The MediaShop Johannesburg MD?













[SPONSORED POST] The MediaShop Johannesburg is an agency steeped in local and international recognition. Now the company is ready to expand its team again with the appointment of a Managing Director to head its flagship office.

“Our agency is known for being innovative and pioneering, and our next Johannesburg based leader will need to match those qualities and more, including having a firm grasp of the South African cultural and consumer landscape,” says Chris Botha, Group Managing Director of Park Advertising.

The successful candidate will be supported by an established team of highly capable staff and management. “The person leading us into 2021 and beyond will be someone with unwavering integrity, creativity and insights- and evidence-based thought processes,” adds Chris.

“This is an exciting opportunity to head up one of the most award-winning media agencies in the country and we’re looking forward to interviewing potential candidates.”

Interested applicants are invited to submit their CV’s to Ayanda Mda at Ayanda.mda@parkadvertising.co.za before the end of November.

The MediaShop is South Africa’s most established, most awarded, most transformed media agency, and member of the Nahana Communications Group of specialist agencies, each with their own independent structures, cultures and management teams, and a desire to work together where synergy exists.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.