Awards wrap: VJOY winners revealed, Loeries facts and figures, Mali Langa scoops National Creative Award

Susan Comrie

The national winners of the 19th Vodacom Journalist of the Year (VJOY) awards have been announced, with AmaBhungane’s Susan Comrie and eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah sharing top honours and the R100 000 prize money. Despite the devastation wrought by Covid-19 on newsrooms across the country, with loss of lives, jobs and publications, the competition received a record number of over more than 1 300 entries.

These factors made it harder to choose a single winner, said Takalani Netshitenzhe, Vodacom South Africa Chief Officer for Corporate Affairs. “Our judging panel of some of South Africa’s most esteemed leaders in the media field therefore chose to reward Susan Comrie and Dasen Thathiah as our two winners, both outstanding journalists who each showed superb mastery of their very different fields of financial/economic journalism and reporting breaking news.”

Dasen Thathiah

Netshitenzhe said that the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards sought to pay tribute to outstanding journalism. “We are proud that the VJOYs have become one of South Africa’s most prestigious journalism awards. We believe that they will only continue to grow in importance as a means to recognise excellence in journalism, while at the same time affirming our commitment to freedom of expression and freedom of the media, which are some of the pillars of our democracy.”

The judges were impressed by the quality of submissions across all categories and from all provinces. Ryland Fisher, convener of the judging panel, said that despite an incredibly difficult year for South Africa’s journalists, “they have shown that, on the whole, our industry is in very good hands. It was incredibly difficult to judge this year, not only because we did everything virtually, but because, in most categories, there could be any number of winners. Even though the media industry is going through tough times, as judges we feel confident about the future of South African journalism”.

The VJOY Lifetime Achiever Award went to Sy Lerman, one of the country’s sporting journalism greats who started his career in the 1960s at the Rand Daily Mail and has since written across the country’s leading titles.

The national winners per category are:

Lifestyle : Dasen Thathiah with Susanna Holmes, Nkanyiso Mdlalose and Mcebisi Sithole – eNCA

: Dasen Thathiah with Susanna Holmes, Nkanyiso Mdlalose and Mcebisi Sithole – eNCA Photography : Esa Alexander – Sunday Times

: Esa Alexander – Sunday Times Sport : Kayleen Morgan – Eyewitness News

: Kayleen Morgan – Eyewitness News Features : Relebogile Stephens – SABC Cutting Edge

: Relebogile Stephens – SABC Cutting Edge Financial and Economics : Susan Comrie and Sam Sole – AmaBhungane

: Susan Comrie and Sam Sole – AmaBhungane Politics : Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi – The Herald

: Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi – The Herald Sustainability : Bongani Fuzile with Sino Majangaza – Daily Dispatch

: Bongani Fuzile with Sino Majangaza – Daily Dispatch Opinion : Samantha Lee‐Jacobs – People’s Post, TygerBurger

: Samantha Lee‐Jacobs – People’s Post, TygerBurger Live Reporting and Breaking News : Dasen Thathiah, assisted by Nkanyiso Mdlalose, Neil Raath and Mcebisi Sithole – eNCA

: Dasen Thathiah, assisted by Nkanyiso Mdlalose, Neil Raath and Mcebisi Sithole – eNCA Innovation in Journalism : Emile Bosch with Reinart Toerien, Alaister Russell and Scott Smith – TimesLIVE

: Emile Bosch with Reinart Toerien, Alaister Russell and Scott Smith – TimesLIVE Investigative : Pauli van Wyk – Daily Maverick

: Pauli van Wyk – Daily Maverick Young Journalist of the Year : Mamaili Mamaila

: Mamaili Mamaila Lifetime Achievement Award : Sy Lerman

: Sy Lerman Overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year: Susan Comrie – AmaBhungane and Dasen Thathiah – eNCA

Loeries 2020 facts & figures: Showcasing the Best in Creativity across Africa and the Middle East

The 42nd Loeries Awards has awarded the best in brand communications across Africa and the Middle East.

A total 264 Loeries were awarded across 16 categories including 5 Grands Prix, 28 Golds, 63 Silvers, 110 Bronzes, 14 Craft Golds ad 44 Craft Certificates.

Over 5 200 entries were received, with 18% of entries from outside South Africa. Overall, 1 217 brands were represented by 470 agencies from 20 countries across Africa and the Middle East. The awards were judged by over 140 regional and international industry leaders in their fields including international Jury Presidents Swati Bhattacharya, Till Hohmann, Dennis Lück, Katherina Tudball, Nicholas Hulley and Alan Kelly.

Grands Prix were awarded to:

In the Out of Home: Ambient category a Grand Prix was awarded to First For Women and FoxP2 Advertising for 16 Days Of Light Campaign

In the Print Crafts: Art direction category a Grand Prix was awarded to Novomed Allergy Clinic and Impact BBDO for Hidden Allergy Campaign

For SA Non-English Radio Station Commercials, a Grand Prix was awarded to BBC Studios and The Odd Number for Kasi Sensei Campaign

In the Film – Branded Content Film: Single Category a Grand Prix was awarded to Nedbank and Joe Public for Secrets

For Integrated Campaign a Grand Prix was awarded to Mastercard and FP7McCann for Astronomical Sales

Check out all the winners here.

//youtu.be/hhc7d3ljQfo

Loeries awards Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder the 2020 Marketing Leadership and Innovation Award

Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder

Chicken Licken’s managing director and chief Marketer, Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, has made Loeries history by being the first second generation award winner of the coveted Marketing Leadership Award, an honour her late father George Sombonos received in 2013.

The award was introduced by the Loeries in 2007, to recognise an individual for their marketing achievements over a sustained period of time. Previous winners have included Andrea Quaye, former Vice President of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch InBev; Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer at Nandos; Claudia Waters, Marketing Communications Manager at Mercedes Benz and Yegs Ramiah, former Chief Executive of Brand at Sanlam.

“Chantal’s leadership has seen Chicken Licken win numerous Loerie Awards over the recent years culminating in Chicken Licken becoming the number one ranked brand in the Loeries 2019 rankings. Chantal’s support of her agency is a testament to how effective brand and agency partnerships can create innovative experiences for society,” said Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of the Loeries.

An elated Sombonos-Van Tonder said, “It’s a huge honour for me on behalf of my creative team and Chicken Licken family, but also on a personal level it’s a huge affirmation of the work I am doing in continuing my father’s legacy of tenacity, hard work whilst chartering new territories for the brand.”

Since taking over the helm, Sombonos-Van Tonder has collected a series of accolades – a total of 49 Loeries including a Grand Prix, eleven Gold awards and both the coveted ‘Brand of the Year’ and ‘Brand Representative of the Year’ awards for 2019.

Sunday Times Top Brands – Heineken® retains title as SA’s favourite beer

Heineken South Africa has continued its winning streak as South Africa’s favourite beer brand, following the beer rising to the top of the beer category of the Sunday Times Top Brands for a fourth consecutive year in 2020.

“Winning in the beer category of Sunday Times Top Brands for the fourth year in a row is a testament to the love South African beer drinkers have for the brand,” said Lauren Muller, marketing manager for Heineken. “Like the iconic red star on the green bottle, this win acts as a stamp of approval for their favourite tasting premium beer and we are tremendously proud of this achievement.”

This triumph is Heineken’s second this year as it was also recently voted as South Africa’s favourite beer brand in the Ask Afrika Icon Brands Survey for 2020/2021, which is one of the largest annual benchmark surveys that measures brand loyalty. More than 25 000 local consumers chose the category winners from over 230 divisions for this year’s survey.

Award-winning creative entrepreneur Mali Langa’s Task Interior Styling scoops National Creative Award

Mali Langa

Creativity triumphed at the 12th South African Small Business Awards ceremony, virtual gala event held by The National Small Business Chamber (NSBC), with award winning creative, Mali Langa’s boutique firm Task Interior Styling winning the National Creative Award.

“Winning this prestigious and significant award during this challenging year is a wonderful achievement. To have Task Interior Styling recognized among the other nominees is already a great honour. What began as passion project has quickly become one of the most fulfilling professional journeys I have ever embarked on. This is just as much my incredible team’s award – they support my creative vision with determination, outstanding talent and excellence,” said winning Langa.

Since inception, Task Interior Styling leapt to the forefront of the South African Interior design industry winning Best Newcomer Stand and Best Décor Stand at DECOREX AFRICA EXPO 2019 and, more recently, the Best Boutique Interior Design Firm 2020 at the BUILD Architecture Awards.

Langa herself was also recognised for exceptional taste and creativity as an African Luxury Influencer by Luxury Media Africa.

Entries open for new category in the WTM Africa Travel & Tourism Awards

Entries are open for ‘Reigniting Africa’, a new award category in the inaugural WTM Africa Travel & Tourism Awards to acknowledge the most impactful, story-driven Covid-19 campaign.

“The Reigniting Africa Award is about recognising those in the African travel and tourism sector who have worked valiantly to address the impacts of COVID-19, using their resources and facilities to keep us connected, and engaged,” said Megan Oberholzer, portfolio director: travel, tourism and creative industries at Reed Exhibitions.

The winning story-driven consumer or trade campaign must bring the Africa destination to life, giving viewers a taste of the destination’s culture, natural beauty, history, and vibrancy. Submissions will be judged by an independent panel of industry experts with the criteria focusing on tone, visibility, messaging, and brand perception.

“We are looking for a campaign that uses an authentic and creative narrative reflecting a positive image of Africa as a tourism destination,” added Oberholzer. “It must tell the many positive stories about Africa, enticing visitors back to the continent.”

The following stakeholders along the value chain are encouraged to participate:

Destination Marketing Companies

Tourism Boards

Marketing, public relation, communication, advertising and branding firms

Start-ups and innovators

Marketers

Brand experts

Digital experts

Since this is a completely new award, previous entrants and winners in other categories can still apply. Entries close on 15 February 2021 with the winner being announced at a special awards evening during Africa Travel Week at partner venue, GOLD Restaurant, in the Host City of Cape Town.

Participants can register their interest by signing up on the WTM Africa website here.

