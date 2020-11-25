Futuretech Media presents the By Women For Women event













[PRESS OFFICE] Over the past decade we have had the privilege of witnessing influential women rise up the ranks and became thought-provoking leaders and trailblazers.

As much as there is significant progress, many of these women continue to push boundaries, despite the challenges that they face on a daily, such as the lack of representation, access to senior roles and the ongoing gender pay gap.

Through Futuretech Media‘s newly introduced platform, Future Networks, they celebrated the end of Pink October by extending an invitation to the most esteemed and powerful women in the marketing industry.

The main objective of the event, according to the COO of Futuretech Media and initiator of Future Networks, Zaheida Sayed, was to celebrate and applaud the women in the room. These women not only work hard but they also ensure they impart their knowledge to others.

The esteemed guest speakers of the evening included CEO of Dentsu Aegis, Koo Govender; integrated media and digital director at Tiger Brands, Sadika Fakir; Dr Fatima Bhabha of Dr Bhabha Aesthetics; group managing director of Meta Media, Kagiso Musi and lastly, director of ZX Ventures a division of AB InBev, Zinhle Botha.

In a room filled with women eager to listen and learn, the speakers took them on a journey that touched on some of the key lessons that they had learned over the span of their careers. The main themes that were covered included – Presence, Balance & Sisterhood.

Digital marketing is an industry that is forever evolving at an incredibly fast pace, and some of the sentiments that were echoed in the room that evening included the importance of being fully present at every opportunity. It teaches us to be deliberate and intentional about our time and decisions in the workplace.

The evening was not just filled with stimulating words and affirmations, the ladies were treated to a mini pampering session, gourmet food and a private performance by the singer-songwriter, Shekinah.

The event was definitely a success, and it was evident that everyone left feeling motivated and ready to take on the world.

Here is a snippet of what went down:







Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.