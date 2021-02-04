Media Moves: Realness Institute & Netflix extend Episodic Lab entries, Clerke now Ogilvy CT’s ECD, content collective 2Stories launches













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Realness Institute and Netflix extend Episodic Lab entry deadline, and launch development executive traineeship

Realness Institute’s newest programme, Episodic Lab, created in partnership with Netflix, has received an overwhelmingly positive response from members of the industry online and offline. The deadline has thus been extended. Online submissions will now close upon receiving 150 additional applications or on the 8 February 2021, whichever comes first.

The Episodic Lab offers African writers from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria the opportunity to nurture their concepts into the series format, receive feedback and pitch them with the possibility of further production with Netflix.

As part of the partnership, Realness Institute and Netflix will also run a Development Executive Traineeship (DET). While the Episodic Lab is open to applicants from Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, the DET will be open to applicants from across Africa and the Diaspora. It is aimed at film professionals with an interest of being trained as story consultants or to gain insight into the story development process, working with writers and directors in the development of their stories.

“Development is a crucial part of the creative process in storytelling. At Netflix, we’re fully committed to partnering with organisations like Realness Institute to achieve our goal of ensuring Africa’s creative professionals are equipped with all the skills necessary to deliver the quality best-in-class stories from our continent,” saidDorothy Ghettuba, Netflix Manager for African Originals.

In another move, with a view to recruiting and promoting new Animation talents, Netflix and GOBELINS are currently offering six scholarships for students from the African continent for the September 2021 intake:

3 scholarships for undergraduates

3 scholarships for graduates

The scholarships will benefit six students who will successfully be admitted to GOBELINS’ Bachelor of Arts in Character Animation and Animated Filmmaking and Master of Arts in Character Animation and Animated Filmmaking. They will cover the tuition fees for the entire length of the programme (3 years for the BA, 2 years for the MA).

ATTENTION: Scholarships selection results for both programmes will be announced in June 2021 for students to start their academic year in September 2021.

People moves

Ogilvy Cape Town appoints new creative leader

As part of a renewed strategy and reorganisation of the Cape Town business, Ogilvy has appointed Camilla Clerke as its new executive creative director (ECD).

“Camilla is widely respected in the industry, with a depth of marketing experience,” said Ogilvy Cape Town MD Vicki Buys. “We are thrilled to have her on board to take us forward as a comms and brand practice creating impactful work that reaches the customers of our clients in the most surprising, delightful and effective way possible.”

Clerke joins the team in February, having previously worked in above-the-line, digital and integrated advertising roles at Metropolitan Republic, HelloComputer and HelloFCB+.

“I believe in working to distil a human insight to solve business problems,” says Clerke. “…For me, it’s about using powerful, insight-driven creative solutions to connect brands to their audiences at the right time, with strong relevance. I’m incredibly excited that I now have the chance to do that at the most digitally minded, future-forward creative agency in South Africa.”

Wunderman Thompson SA’s Leadership Expands with Industry Heavyweights

Having recently announced the appointment of Qingqile ‘WingWing’ Mdlulwa as Group CCO to Wunderman Thompson SA, the agency has introduced two more senior individuals who will join the executive team: Colett Naidu as division managing director role with Telkom and ABSA, and Tshego Tshukutswane as group chief strategy officer.

Naidu has been part of the agency team since May 2017 as a group account director. The agency created a new role for a new division that will focus primarily on Telkom Group and ABSA Retail Business Banking. Naidu officially takes on the responsibility from January, advancing from her position as Business Unit Director. Agency CEO, Miles Murphy shared, “Colett has done an amazing job leading our team working with Telkom, and we are so proud of the work we do for them. She has consistently exuded ambitious energy effortlessly advancing the work we do for some of our largest clients.”

Throughout her 13 years in the advertising business, Naidu has gained experience across renowned brands, including Edgars, Unilever, Clover, Tiger Brands, Omega Labs, and Boehringer Ingelheim, ABSA and Standard Bank Digital.

Tshukutswane will join in April succeeding Moagi Bodibe. He recently took up independent consulting. Tshukutswane has a formidable reputation as a strategic marketer who effortlessly unlocks human-centric growth for brands and transforms businesses. She boasts 20 years of brand strategy experience with Unilever and Kimberly Clark’s client roles. She gained deep brand consulting experience at Added Value and most recently as Business Director for Kantar Consulting. She has also served as a non-executive director on the NCC Environmental Services and Standard Insurance Limited’s Board of Directors.

New executive appointments at Edelman Africa as regional integration deepens

As Edelman Africa fosters deeper collaboration with its peers in the Middle East, the pan-African communications firm has expanded its executive team with several new internal promotions.

Last week, the global communications firm announced an integration between its Middle East and Africa (MEA) offices as part of a renewed strategy focused on unlocking growth through international collaboration.

Edelman Africa CEO, Jordan Rittenberry, has assumed an expanded role of chairman, MEA, while continuing in his capacity as CEO for Africa.

As part of its continued commitment to growing local talent, a group of the firm’s veterans have been appointed to new executive positions at Edelman’s offices in Johannesburg.

After several years of expanding the firm’s Advisory Practice, Karena Crerar will be taking on the role of managing director for South Africa where she will oversee the firm’s business across South Africa.

Reputation practice lead, Caroline Carstens, has been promoted to chief operating officer, Africa where she will continue formalising efficiencies in each of the markets within which we operate.

Meanwhile, Brand practice lead Mpumelelo Zondi will be leading the expansion and scale of this practice across Africa as well as overseeing the growth of Edelman’s regional creative hub of integrated solutions.

Kgomotso Moalusi will be taking the reigns of the Advisory team as the new practice lead, where she will have oversight of the firm’s crisis capabilities as well as its public affairs, investor relations and employee engagement counsel for clients.

Levergy appoints Ray Langa as managing director

Ray Langa

Sport and entertainment agency Levergy, an M&C Saatchi Sports & Entertainment company and part of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has begun a new chapter with the promotion of Ray Langa from business unit director to MD. Langa will assume control of all day-to-day management of the business, with co-founder and CEO Clint Paterson’s mandate shifting heavily towards strategic growth in line with the M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment group strategy.

“I’m humbled and excited by the opportunity,” says Langa. “I am joining an exceptionally strong leadership group that drives a remarkable culture inside the agency. To be given the chance to lead the ‘Levergists’ into the future alongside the other partners is a challenge I’m relishing. Our sector has never faced more uncertainty, but it brings about massive potential to evolve and take quantum leaps forward for our industry. I have no doubt that we’ve got exactly the right mix of people and partners to make sure we maintain our position as market leaders in sport and entertainment.”

Bosch Rexroth South Africa appoints new group marketing manager

The Bosch Rexroth South Africa Group of Companies promoted Gillian Allin to the position of group marketing manager effective 1 January 2021.

Allin fills the shoes of recently retired Willem Gijzelaar, having reported to him for 10 years while fulfilling the role of group marketing communications specialist. She joined the Bosch Rexroth South Africa Group in February 2011 and has worked her way through the ranks within the marketing department.

“Over the past 10 years Gillian has accumulated vast experience in marketing the Group, its solutions, products, services and people to our relevant target markets,” said Verna Simpson, group HR executive. “We wish her every success in her new position and assure her of our full support.”

Business moves

A new model content collective that works for brands, creatives – and other agencies

2Stories is a new content collective by serial entrepreneur Joanne Hope and seasoned content director Anelde Greeff. Not ‘just another content agency’, 2Stories offers boutique-level service with big agency experience that turns the usual model on its head.

“Imagine a traditional content marketing agency. We’re not that,” explained chief operating officer Hope. “We are a new genre. Think smaller, and with way more flex appeal. We speak, write, strategise, conceptualise, plan, direct and produce content marketing fluently.”

2Stories believes in work that is driven by humans, not channels. Both founders bring a wealth of editorial experience to the table: Greeff spent 15 years at New Media in various roles such as head of content: food division, editor-in-chief of Eat Out, and content director of Woolworths TASTE. She is currently also a director of SheSays Cape Town – Africa’s first chapter of the global movement focused on the engagement, education and advancement of women in creative industries.

Hope was general manager of the South African operations for global content marketing agency John Brown Media, where she oversaw operations and client service for Capitec, Life Healthcare, Old Mutual and BMW Mini among others. She is also the founder of cannabis lifestyle brand KushKush.

South Africa’s first financial literacy TV game show launches

The Sanlam Group has put its weight behind South Africa’s first financial literacy-focused TV game show, Sanlam Moola Money Family Game Show. The show, which has a strong emphasis on fun for participants and viewers, will air on Saturday, 3April. It aims to play a meaningful role in improving financial knowledge among South Africans – while entertaining viewers in an innovative and accessible format.

Families will compete for a weekly R50 000 prize and an overall prize of R500 000. The Sanlam sponsored game show will see the families take part in a series of fun challenges to educate contestants and viewers about smart money and financial management. Expert financial coaches will be on hand to support the families and share insights.

Sydney Mbhele, chief executive: brand at Sanlam, said, “Financial education has a massive impact on the financial security and prosperity of South Africans. Knowing how to successfully budget, manage debt and spending, invest, and save can help this generation, and generations to come, become financially confident and resilient.”

Virtual First, world’s largest interactive virtual showroom, designed in South Africa

The Covid-19 pandemic affected every single business in one way or another but, amid this hardship, opportunities arose for those who were able to look at things differently and innovate. One such company did exactly that and has just produced one of the world’s largest virtual retail showrooms.

Dave Nemeth, founder and managing director of Trend Forward, created a platform suited to virtual events including custom expo stands, interactivity and all the necessary content available, at the push of a button. The entire experience was a visual feast and, although it resembled a real exhibition, it was all created in 2D.

Through the process of research, creating and learning, the company realised that, although brick and mortar retail will never die, the dynamics are changing. Retail stores are getting smaller and online retail is generally boring. With this in mind, Trend Forward started creating realistic 3D environments, which could be viewed on any device and even by using VR goggles. These environments are fully interactive as you journey your way through a world that can take on any look and feel, enabling clients to have no design restrictions such as those that you would potentially experience with the creation of a physical store or showroom.

The demo platform struck a lot of interest. However, as is the case with most things, especially in the retail game, people tend to wait until someone else applies innovation before they themselves follow suit. Cobra, an iconic brand who are well known for their taps and sanitary ware, jumped at the opportunity and decided to go as big as they possibly could and to align the new technology with their re-brand. The result is one of the biggest virtual showrooms you will find – in fact, it is a series of showrooms.

Surfing South Africa renews long-term partnership with Accelerate Sport

Surfing South Africa, the officially governing body for surfriding in South Africa, has renewed its long-term partnership with Accelerate Sport on a four-year contract. The renewed agreement is a testament to the collaborative partnership the two organisations have had in the past and will continue going forward.

“The renewal of this contract is a significant vote of confidence in Accelerate Sport’s services and effectiveness over the years,” said Robin de Kock, GM of Surfing South Africa. “Accelerate Sport has been a valued partner whose industry knowledge and experience has helped us evolve to stay on the forefront of the surfing industry in South Africa to date”.

Accelerate Sport has worked with and supported Surfing South Africa as the exclusive commercial and marketing agency since December 2016. The Cape Town-based marketing agency will continue to be responsible for the marketing strategies and activities to exploit Surfing South Africa’s commercial products. By extending this partnership, the agency will continue providing leading marketing capabilities and differentiated solutions to drive Surfing South Africa’s continued growth and success within South Africa.

The Lime Envelope secures up-and-coming law firm, Lopes Attorneys

Public relations and communication agency, The Lime Envelope, has announced that the agency has secured the rapidly rising law firm Lopes Attorneys as a client.

Founded by the dynamic and ambitious Rui Lopes, Lopes Attorneys is a specialised law firm that is grounded in a ‘client first’ philosophy. This is the approach the firm is taking into the African market with a drive for success in mind. Lopes established the firm based on his vision to provide cost-effective and cutting-edge legal services throughout Africa.

The firm specialises in general dispute resolution, anti-bribery and corruption and healthcare. One of the factors that distinguishes the practice is the firm’s dedicated animal welfare division. This is something that is not offered by many law firms in South Africa.

Instinctif Partners launches ESG and responsibility offering

Instinctif Partners has launched a new offering which enables businesses to build back better in a post-Covid world by integrating environmental, social and governance issues in their strategies and business activity.

With COP26 on the horizon, the new service, Reinventing Responsibility, builds on Instinctif’s significant experience in ESG, developing sustainable business strategies and corporate transformation, and provides comprehensive integrated consulting services which address the heightened challenges faced by companies today.

The Reinventing Responsibility offering provides clients with services spanning three core pillars including strategic development, stakeholder engagement and reporting and disclosure. The approach to each element will always be set in a wider stakeholder context, grounded in richly insightful perspectives across its blended team.

Instinctif Partners Africa’s Managing Partner, Corporate and Public Affairs, Kim Polley, will lead the Africa team, whose expertise draws on a breadth of disciplines, including insight and foresight; brand and business strategy; business resilience; public policy; investor relations; digital; corporate reporting; design and communications.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of a lot of hard work by various teams across Instinctif globally – and with COP26 just nine months away, I am delighted to share that we are officially launching Reinventing Responsibility across our entire EMEA business,” said Polley.

Free workout at home and a chance to win prizes while you are at it

South Africans can expect a full-on, jam-packed fitness, health and active routine to follow this year. The 5 Colour Fitness show launched its third season during the festive season, with secret locations, phenomenal trainers, and a fun cast. Season 4 kicks off this month and will run throughout February and March 2021. FHA Fitness, Health and Active, a sister company of the Gresham Group, successfully launched two seasons of the show on DStv’s SuperSport channels earlier in 2020.

5 Colour Fitness will broadcast as normal from Monday to Friday at 07h00 and again at 17h00, with repeats on weekends at the same times on SuperSport channel 209 Variety 4. The show is also available on DStvCatch Up and Showmax.

The trainers are from around the country, and the new season will showcase trainers Zinhle Masango (fitness junkie), Christy Ann Du Plessis, Talitha van Dyk, Jessica Naylor, Lelani Loots, Phelo Mfini, Lucky Fadzi, JP Lamont, as well as our much-loved trainers from season 1, namely Victoria Sethabela, JP van der Schyff, Lucas Mthenjane, Anver Alexander and Angela Gresham, who is based in New York.

Making moves

Mix FM turns 13 on the 13th

On 13th February 2021, Johannesburg community radio station Mix 93.8 FM will be celebrating their 13th birthday.

Mix 93.8 FM prides themselves in giving back to the community and the celebration of their 13th trip around the sun will be no different. For their birthday, they will be inviting 13 of their awesome listeners to win their share of R100 000 in prizes including R13 000 in cash.

The team will be broadcasting live from Woodmead Value Mart, the home of genuine brands and great value, for their birthday bash on Saturday, 13 February from 10H00 – 16H00. In conjunction with Woodmead Value Mart and Suzuki, they will be choosing 13 listeners to join them on the day. All you have to do is tune into Mix 93.8 FM, and whenever you hear party whistle, WhatsApp ‘Happy 13th Birthday’ and your details to 084 822 0938.

INMA launches Smart Data Initiative

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced the launch of a premium initiative for members and the news industry aimed at sharing insights and best practices on creating value with data analytics for media companies and incorporating a data-positive culture.

The Smart Data Initiative is the third subject matter deep-dive endeavour by INMA after its popular two-year-old Readers First Initiative and recently launched Product Initiative.

Heading the Smart Data Initiative for INMA is Grzegorz (Greg) Piechota, the association’s researcher-in-residence. Former senior researcher at Harvard and Oxford universities, he started his career in journalism and led the newsroom of Gazeta Wyborcza in Poland. The book he wrote with Professor Thales Teixeira, Unlocking the Customer Value Chain, was recognised the Best Marketing Book of 2019 by Strategy+Business magazine. Piechota also heads INMA’s Readers First Initiative.

“The Smart Data Initiative aspires to provide a blueprint for revolutionising publishers’ value propositions, operating and monetisation models, while maintaining their missions and values,” said Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA. “We aim to transform the online news business and make journalism sustainable by helping publishers analyse and act on data in new and creative ways.”

Adult Swim releases new season of Momma Named Me Sherriff – and more!

New seasons of Momma Named Me Sheriff, Lazor Wulf and Ballmastrz: 9009are lined up this February to give Adult Swim a refresh for 2021. The channel, exclusive to Showmax in Sub-Saharan Africa, is not mincing words about shaking off the shackles of 2020, they mean business. A double-feature drops on the 8th of February, with the launch of Season 2 of Lazor Wulf and Season 2 of Ballmastrz 9009, and, the Sheriff is back in town with Season 2 of the Mr. Pickles spinoff: Momma Named Me Sheriff, available to Africa as part of the international release on Monday, 15 February, just 24 hours after the US premiere.

Diary

World Newsmedia Network: Register now for Subscription and Engagement benchmarking webinar

In response to the urgent growth of the news media industry’s subscription-first revenue model, two industry pioneers are developing an unparalleled framework for the next revenue frontier.

Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications and Mather Economics have formed a cross-industry benchmarking partnership to aggregate and analyze U.S. news media companies’ user behavior and subscription data.

The ongoing project, called the Medill Subscriber Engagement Index, has begun publisher onboarding, and will launch in March 2021. Media companies will bear no cost for participating in the revenue and engagement benchmarking project for the first year.

Learn more about the MSEI benchmarking project, and how your company can drive more engagement and revenue, during our webinar, open to all media participants. Register here for the webinar on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

