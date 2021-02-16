New role, new focus for Tractor Outdoor’s McConnell













[PRESS OFFICE] This year, Tractor Outdoor celebrates 20 years in the media space. For the company, successful business is all about growth, collaboration, sustainability and the community.

Standing by one of its core values – “We grow the business and people within it” – Tractor is pleased to announce that Lizelle McConnell has been appointed as sales director. With her in-depth experience in the industry, she has been pivotal to Tractor’s growth.

“I am thrilled with my new role and will continue to be a positive influence in the industry. I hope to elevate and inspire individuals to pursue their dreams no matter the obstacles they may face,” says Lizelle.

Lizelle has grown tremendously with the company, having just taken on the role of head of sales for Gauteng just last year. She is looking forward to implementing new sales strategies with her team, introducing new selling platforms, as well as working closely on environmental conservation and women empowerment initiatives.

Lizelle continues, “Being part of the executive management board allows me to bring a female voice to this fast-paced industry; to help develop and lead the sales team and support others in the media space.”

She is also passionate about shedding light on NGOs, making a difference in communities and supporting women in business. She believes that the OOH industry can bring attention to these causes and create a significant and lasting impact.

Simon Wall, CEO of Tractor, remarks: “During these past few months Lizelle has increased knowledge of our operations as well as built a great relationship with her sales team. Her experience coupled with her commitment and passion has shown us that this was the best and most natural position for her. I wish her all the best in this new role.”

For more information email info@tractoroutdoor.com or to get in touch with the Tractor team regarding OOH advertising email sales@tractoroutdoor.com alternatively contact 086 999 0226.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.