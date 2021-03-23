Are digital newsletters a forgotten treasure?













The world of marketing is going through a digital transformation. More and more budgets are being moved to digital marketing platforms as these are seen as cost effective means of reaching consumers.

Furthermore, they are perceived to be the trendy places to be seen. The emergence of big data as a buzzword is intoxicating businesses and executives globally. The marketing department has not been spared, and there is greater emphasis on using data in marketing efforts.

This has largely been interpreted as analysing marketing ROI, reach figures etc. Through all of this frenzy and change, one thing remains true: Marketing is essentially about getting the right message to the right consumer at the right time.

Digital newsletters have been around for a while now already. This simple yet effective form of communication with consumers may not seem as sexy and trendy as the new age digital platforms, but if executed correctly, can be an extremely powerful and cost effective means of marketing with consumers.

This is due to a number of reasons:

Mostly consumed via email, which is a channel that has a high proportion of consumer airtime in specific (premium) target markets

Linked to content that consumers wish to engage with and thus has a higher rate of exposure

Allows us to track engagement (open rates, click throughs rates, etc)

In order to truly be distinctive in this space, having the right content to engage consumers is a game changer. In addition, overlaying advanced data science makes this effective medium even more targeted, effective and surpassing most modern day digital media.

It is with this objective that Media Connect has was formed, established over three years ago to specialise in the niche area of data-enabled digital newsletter distribution.

Jointly owned by INCE and Halls Investments, it emerged from a lineage of successful family owned enterprises and embodies this entrepreneurial and pioneering spirit. It distributes digitally with over 20 million emails sent every month, including for blue chip clients such as Primedia Broadcasting, Daily and Business Maverick, Bus Brief , BusinessLive, Cliff Central, Classic FM and over 40 other niche titles. It also manages the digital versions of the Caxton local news network as partners that use email newsletters effectively.

A data team with one of the most distinctive super-consumer databases in South Africa and a data analytics team that allows companies to understand who newsletters are reaching and how they are engaging. This enables us to accurately define specific demographics through sophisticated algorithms out of the data available and as a result can offer clients specific data sets based on target market requirements.

Digital newsletters not only provide marketers the opportunity to access audiences, but also can enable ecommerce transactions to enable a more complete client commercial journey.

Using the powerful Adobe analytics tools, clients received accurate feedback on the performance of their newsletters. In addition to the performance analytics, clients also benefit from editorial article monitoring, which helps to define which articles are appealing to which readers and gives digital newsletter editors better insights into what their readers prefer.

The takeout? Marketers should embrace the opportunity to take advantage of this forgotten but effective form of marketing.

Trevor Ormerod is the managing director of Media Connect. He is an experienced media sales and marketing director, having worked across all major media types (including Tiso Blackstar, Primedia and SABC) in either general management or MD positions, during the past 30 years.

