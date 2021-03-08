MediaHeads 360 appoints creative solutions specialist, Melinda Jonsson













[PRESS OFFICE] As part of their continued strategy to deliver seamless content marketing campaigns, Level 1 BEE media specialist agency, MediaHeads 360 announced that creative solutions specialist, Melinda Jonsson will be joining their dynamic team.

“Melinda, who cut her teeth in the broadcasting landscape, is widely respected in the industry and brings an incredible depth of experience,” said MediaHeads 360 Managing Director Candy Dempers. “We are thrilled to have her onboard to complement our holistic results-driven solutions for advertisers and media platforms.”

MediaHeads 360’s tactical campaigns are inspired by their 360-approach that includes idea generation, production, implementation, syndication, branded content and content marketing as well as mobile broadcast, social media amplification, activations and influencer marketing. The company also places a strong focus on research and campaign tracking to amplify and optimise the reach and impact of client campaigns.

A skilled hand at 360-solutions, Jonsson has extensive experience in creating non-traditional campaigns that maximise media channels such as radio, digital, celebrity endorsements, events and activations to deliver on client objectives.

“My last position was as the Head of Creative Solutions for Johannesburg at Primedia Broadcasting. The main purpose of this role and department is to drive collaboration between the programming and sales teams by developing the relationship between 947, 702 and Sales,” she added.

Jonsson, who left Primedia to spend some time with her young family, joined the organisation as a Direct Account Executive in 2007 and over her 13 years with the company, she developed and grew her skills as she successfully moved up in the business, receiving a seat on OPCO and Annual Strategy Committees whilst building relationships across corporate South Africa and the media industry.

“In addition to managing the team, I would personally oversee and be part of the pitch-teams for key projects and events such as Nedbank Accelerator, Walk the Talk, Ride Joburg, The RMB Solutionist Thinking, Africa Connected with Standard Bank and others. Selling the content series ‘Solutionist Thinking’ to RMB was one of my personal highlights as it was the first fully commercialised podcast partnership with a radio media owner of its kind and it received a Highly Commended Award at AMASA for Best Partner Content Campaign in 2019,” added Jonsson, who joined MediaHeads 360 in March.

MediaHeads 360 recently celebrated innovations like integrated content marketing opportunities on locally produced shows like uBettina Wethu and using the WhatsApp platform to build auto entry mechanisms for competitions and virtual casting portals. The company has also expanded their services to include website design and development, social media marketing, search engine optimisation, website hosting, e-commerce development and mobile applications.

“These are exciting times for us and Melinda’s appointment is key in aligning our ever-expanding services to platform and client. We look forward to continue leveraging our relationships with media owners to negotiate and deliver the best value all round,” Dempers concluded.

