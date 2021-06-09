Drenched in fashion: a world embroiled in secrets and scandal













[PRESS OFFICE] Following the successful 14-year run of Rhythm City, e.tv introduces a sizzling new high-fashion drama series, House of Zwide, produced by Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment.

“The show could not have come at a better time. e.tv brings you a show of hopes and dreams to uplift and inspire viewers to believe they can achieve anything they put their minds to in a world filled with uncertainty and despair. As Bomb Productions and VideoVision Entertainment are well-known for authentic storytelling, it will come as no surprise when the show takes South Africa by storm,” said e.tv head of local productions, Helga Palmer.

VideoVision Entertainment’s CEO, Anant Singh, said, “House of Zwide tells a thrilling rags-to-riches story set in the glamorous world of fashion. It is a timely aspirational tale with many twists and turns that we believe will keep viewers glued to their television screens. We are excited to be partnering with Bomb Productions on this production which also marks our second series with e.tv.”

Bomb Productions executive producer, Desiree Markgraaff commented: “We acknowledge and are humbled to be following in the footsteps of Rhythm City, which has blazed a trail in this time slot. We are very excited to be creating a new show for e.tv and hope viewers will welcome House Of Zwide. Covid-19 has been hard on everyone and we wanted to tell a story that reminds us that no matter the obstacles, (we must) never give up on our dreams.”

On Monday, 19 July, we will be introduced to a fashionable Johannesburg family who bring high drama and ruthless ambition as they rise in the cut-throat fashion industry.

The show will feature some of South Africa’s most loved and award-winning actors with a generous dash of new talent. The essence of the show is based on ‘Your Dreams Are Valid, No Matter Your Age’.

