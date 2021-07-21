Nurturing talent in the media industry













Join the MOST Awards discussion at 10am on 5 August to find out what the industry is doing to attract, nurture and retain its rising stars

They’re young, dynamic and they’re making their mark. These rising stars throughout the industry are the talented young people already shaping the media and marketing world, and who we are trusting to keep our beloved industry standing tall as it enters a new era.

So, no pressure then?

As we ‘navigate the new normal’, how much energy are we spending nurturing these rising stars we’re pinning all our hopes on?

Much has been said in the past crazy year of how to connect with our audience in pandemic and post-pandemic times, and on how to continue to deliver fresh and innovative content. Much has also been said about how to keep client relationships intact when face-to-face interactions are almost impossible. But not nearly enough is being said about how to find, grow and retain the most valuable currency we have, and the enormous challenges that come with it.

In a recent article in The Media Online, the Advertising Media Forum (AMF) says: “The driving force in the media industry is talent. Human capital, the maverick streak, quirkiness, team spirit and chutzpah are the fuel that drives the industry.”

The AMF speaks of two major trends that affect our ability to feed, enrich and retain this “fuel”.

First, the crippling impact of the pandemic on business means the industry has become flat and can’t provide prospects of promotions within its ranks. Slashed budgets also mean there’s much less wiggle room in terms of giving higher salaries.

Second is the rise of the GenZ as it enters the labour force, bringing talent that’s ambitious and driven to succeed. This is good news for any agency or media house, one would think. The problem is that GenZ is also a generation of workers who move from agency to agency to negotiate for a higher pay, and who are always on the lookout for the next big move.

The culmination of these two energies is not exactly conducive to growing and retaining our talent pool.

With these challenges, how do we ensure our talent pool doesn’t simply stagnate? What can we as employers do to retain this new genre of talent? With budgets being slashed, what incentives besides higher salaries can we use to retain them? Can we convince them of the benefit of loyalty? And what will mentoring and training them look like in a work-from-home or hybrid environment?

These are some of the pertinent questions we’ll be asking our panellists in our third discussion in the lead-up to the MOST Awards. Our rising stars will share real, workable solutions that helped them hone their skills and get recognised within the industry. We will also hear from industry professionals committed to finding, nurturing and advancing talent.

Along with our partners Jacaranda FM, Primedia Broadcasting, Carat, DStv Media Sales, Mercurial Media, Mediamark, The MediaShop, ViacomCBS Africa, Black Media Outdoor, Torque Media and Thirst, we’re proud to be hosting this series of hard-hitting online events, which anyone with an interest in the media industry can’t afford to miss.

Moderated by the ever-dynamic radio presenter and public speaker Kenzy Mohapi, the panel includes:

Dashni Vilakazi, MD, The MediaShop Joburg. Vilakazi has over 20 years in senior leadership roles in marketing, media and advertising, with experience that spans the globe, from Lagos to Hong Kong.

Maritsa Wessels, business unit director: Talent & Design, Mediamark. Wessels’ passion for developing human potential has been a driving force of her 20-year career, in which she has worked clients such as Unilever, Stanlib and L’Oreal.

Candice Theron, account director, Carat. In her seven-year career, Theron has already managed an array of prestigious clients. In her current role as account director for SA and Africa, she manages Moet Hennessy, Red Bull, Philip Morris and Lancewood SA.

Mali Motsumi-Garrido, regional sales manager Joburg, DStv Media Sales. Motsumi-Garrido brings her many years of experience as a sales consultant and marketer in the broadcast media industry.

Palesa Mabuse, MD, Nalesa Media, a family-owned media company. Mabuse is passionate about Soweto, entrepreneurship and her family legacy. She plans to grow the township branding space and become a pioneer for township marketing.

Haseena Cassim, MD, YFM. Cassim brings her substantial legal, HR and broadcasting experience. She has worked at CNBC Africa before moving to YFm, where she has been for close on a decade.

Jane Ruinard, commercial manager, Jacaranda FM. Ruinard has had leadership roles in sales and marketing across both print and radio, having worked at Media24 before joining Jacaranda FM.

Date: 5 August 2021

Time: 10h00

