An industry lifeline: Media Host ‘tunes in’ to radio













[PARTNER CONTENT] Media Host's television monitoring platform Adlytics tracks over 300 television stations across Africa. Our Adstream digital asset management platform delivers final broadcast-ready material to all broadcasters.

Now we’re ‘tuning in’ to radio by offering this same service to the radio industry with Radio Delivery.

Community radio in particular faces unique challenges when it comes to attracting advertisers.

Where do I send this ad material?

In what format should I deliver my ad?

How will I know stations are actually flighting it?

We’ve developed an amazing ecosystem that facilitates access to radio like you have never had before – from community radio to regional and national commercial stations. We’ve made it super easy and quick to send ad material directly to over 200 community and commercial stations in South Africa and Namibia (ramping up to 300 by end of 2021) and facilitate the provision of indisputable proof of broadcast within minutes. Simply tune in using Radio Delivery and Adlytics.

A FREE upload platform that delivers your spots to all radio stations in the relevant format. No more multiple file types and emails to your chosen stations. Simply log on, create an order and upload your audio. Here is how Radio Delivery helps you:

If you are a sound studio , you have access to a library of all your broadcast-ready radio ad material and you can resend ad material to any station within minutes

, you have access to a library of all your broadcast-ready radio ad material and you can resend ad material to any station within minutes If you are a radio station , broadcast-ready ad material sent to you is kept in your Radio Delivery library and never deleted

, broadcast-ready ad material sent to you is kept in your Radio Delivery library and never deleted If you are a creative agency, you have full control and access to broadcast-ready radio ad material – you can send directly to broadcasters if you are in a rush, instead of waiting for your production suppliers to assist you.

And best of all, Radio Delivery does the rest with proof of delivery sent to your inbox. Adlytics, our business intelligence tool, is a fully independent radio station monitoring service that listens out for your radio ad using the latest in audio recognition software. It’s like Shazam for the radio industry. We currently monitor over 200 community and commercial stations throughout South Africa and Namibia.

No need to wait for proof of flighting from the radio station. Via a bespoke dashboard, Adlytics generates automated live reports while your campaign is running and puts near real-time data at your fingertips, including market insights across all sectors. The dashboard is available through a monthly subscription or you can request specific campaign reports, delivered in real-time.

So you get the full service from uploading and distribution of your ad, to live monitoring of your commercial as it flights.

Get tuned in to Radio Delivery or Adlytics today.

Contact hello@mediahost.co.za or call Antonio Chetty on 074 302 7887 to arrange a demo.

