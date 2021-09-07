Breaking news: Accenture to acquire King James Group













Accenture is buying the King James Group in what is its first acquisition in Africa. The multi-award-winning creative agency, founded in 1998, offers integrated communications solutions across several industries, including financial services, consumer goods, technology and media. It has deep expertise in brand strategy, creativity and digital marketing services.



“To succeed today, our clients must create unified brand experiences that make their customers’ lives easier and more meaningful. King James Group’s creativity and strength in driving marketing and communications that result in brand equity, will meet our clients’ demands for a single partner with seamless offerings across marketing, commerce and experience,” said Haydn Townsend, Accenture Interactive’s managing director for South Africa.



In a press release, Accenture said the move demonstrates the company’s continued investment in bringing best-in-class thinking, capabilities and innovation to its clients across the continent.

King James Group has consistently been one of South Africa’s most awarded agencies in industry and business rankings, winning countless creative accolades, including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clios, Loerie Awards, PRISMS, Bookmarks and the Creative Circle.



Haydn Townsend – managing director for Accenture Interactive in South Africa, Alistair King – founder

and chief creative officer, King James Group and James Barty – founding partner and chief executive of

the King James Group.

James Barty, founding partner and chief executive of the King James Group, said: “We have pushed creative boundaries and brand thinking since our inception 24 years ago. Establishing a bigger, more relevant presence has always been on our horizon, and we’re proud to do it in a way that will continue to preserve our ethos, hone our craft and build on our existing achievements. Joining Accenture Interactive will be an incredible opportunity that will offer our people exciting growth and our client’s access to outstanding capabilities on a global scale.”



Alistair King, founder and chief creative officer, King James Group said the step wasn’t just logical, but enticing too. “We have long admired the creative path that Accenture Interactive is on, and we relish the prospect of King James Group joining the family. This union will make us a better agency, period,” he said.



Flaviano Faleiro, Accenture Interactive’s president for Growth Markets, said: “As we continue to lead our clients into the future and empower them to put creative excellence and experience at the heart of their business, we are delighted to welcome King James Group. The agency’s capabilities and scale will complement our efforts to meet client demand for transformative experiences in the market and across all industries.”



Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.