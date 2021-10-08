All the data, all in one place! MRF to present full-year MAPS data













[PARTNER CONTENT] All the data, all in one place! That’s the theme from the Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) who will be presenting the first full-year data of the Marketing All Product Survey (MAPSTM) on 20 October 2021 to the media and advertising industry.

“Our MAPS survey certainly has all the rich data that every marketer requires and it is all available in one easily accessible dataset,” says MRF’s CEO, Johann Koster. “My sincere thanks to the MRF team, the Board, our technical committees, the Plus94 Research team who have all worked tirelessly on the project for more than a year, and all our subscribers for supporting us and believing in the future of research – MAPS.”

Do any of these questions sound familiar?

What is the how, when and where of consumer behaviour and what’s the most efficient way to engage with them? Are they still watching TV or are they online and more into streaming? How are the Boomers, Xers, GenY and GenZ engaging with brands and the different content platforms? How well does each medium hold attention? Which media platform can lay claim to the term ‘companion media’? Which media mix gives the best chance of reaching your target audience?

MAPS provides the answers to these questions, and so much more. Please join the virtual presentation on Wednesday 20 October at 10h00 when the MRF presents the first full-year of MAPS!

When: Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Time: 10h00 to 11h30

Where: Virtual presentation

How: Register your participation at //mrfsa.org.za/events/registration-mrf-full-year-maps-presentation/

“We are proud and extremely excited to be presenting the first full-year data (June 2020 to July 2021 fieldwork period) of MAPSTM and look forward to seeing everyone online on Wednesday, 20 October,” concludes Koster. “All the demographic, intermedia, behavioural, product and brand data, in one survey and all in one place!

We’re thrilled to be entering this next ground-breaking stage of research in South Africa.”

For additional information on MAPS – //mrfsa.org.za/maps/

