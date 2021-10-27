Y-Not? YFM undergoes brand evolution













[PARTNER CONTENT] Today, YFM, iconic in its mere existence and fondly referred to as ‘Y’ undergoes an official evolution. The station synonymous with youth culture in South Africa will now also be visually identified as Y.

In keeping with its digitally native young adult audiences – who don’t just play in the space of traditional media but create and develop digital spaces – it became apparent that the iconic YFM logo required an evolutionary step to mirror this dynamic.

As custodians of this inimitable brand that has signified opportunity, aspiration, elevation and connection, intense deliberation and care was taken in sculpting the visual representation of Y.

The Y logo represents the new, the here, the now… but also speaks to the future of where the brand will venture and how the brand CI and its platforms are able to remain relevant in any context.

YFM is a content brand

In addition to launching a refreshed logo, Y launches its new campaign ‘Y _NOT’ using a bold digital and on-air campaign coupled with a television commercial.

‘Y _NOT’ promotes and heroes individualism and supports young adults embodying their greatness.

Y believes that the most powerful catalyst for progress is when young people have an enabling space to pursue their ambitions and seeks to ensure that its platforms promote creation through collaboration.

“It has been an exhilarating journey to this point, and I am confident that this natural next step will strengthen our connection with our listeners and propel Y to new heights,” says Haseena Cassim, MD of YFM.

“Y is at the pulse of youth culture and as a content brand we create with our audience. The brand’s fluidity is a mirror of their mindset. We tried to capture this in our new CI and campaign, making sure the essence of what Y represents, to young people, continues to resonate with them. It was a task that we didn’t take lightly, understanding that we are responsible for an iconic South African brand. Involving our talent in the TVC was so important as they are the voices and faces of our platforms. We are very proud of what we have produced,” says Natasha Wadvalla, Marketing and Communications Manager at YFM.

In addition to these exciting new developments, the station this month relocated to its new studios in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, where it occupies space along with its sister brands eTV, OpenviewHD and eNCA.

