TwirraShadeProject gives substance to SA’s funniest shade thrown on Twitter













A new Savanna Premium Cider campaign has given real form to concept of throwing shade. The #TwirraShadeProject takes the country’s funniest shade thrown on Twitter and turns it into real shade with custom-designed benches and wall murals providing ‘shade’ during some of the hottest months of the year when people are on holiday out and about living their best lives.

“This campaign shows how fun and effective OOH can be by incorporating strategic creative thinking and by working hand in hand with Grey and our media partners we were able to source the perfect locations for these ambient placements,” said Tania Grobler, senior OOH specialist at GroupM.

“With our tongues firmly in our cheeks, we turned Twitter shade into real shade by building bespoke #TwirraShade benches, alongside the very clever team over at the Thinking Company. The result is a cut-through outdoor campaign, which is supported by a robust social and digital campaign designed to get people talking and engaging,” says Steph van Niekerk, creative director Grey/WPP Liquid.

By choosing the out-of-home (OOH) platform the brand had direct engagement with consumers and creatively interacting with them in a memorable way. Placed at key locations in and around South Africa, consumers can have a laugh while seeking shade from the sun and rain. The Savanna #TwirraShade benches were designed to look like trees with leaves covered in ‘shady’ tweets.

“Like all good ideas, the #TwirraShade project started as a joke. We figured that there’s so much shade being thrown around on Black Twitter every day, if we could harness it, we could probably solve the global warming crisis – I mean there is shade for days, shade for millennia really. So that’s what we did,” Van Niekerk said.

Enjoy the extra shade in Johannesburg, Melrose Arch and Newtown Junction and Cape Town at V&A Waterfront.

