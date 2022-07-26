Awards Wrap: AdFocus entries open, finalists in DStv Content Creator Awards revealed, more PRISM winners













Entries for 2022 AdFocus Awards are open

Faheem Chaudhry

This year’s Financial Mail AdFocus Awards will be celebrating the champions of the Bounce Back. “The past two years put forward a challenge that has shaken every part of business,” said AdFocus Awards chairperson Faheem Chaudhry. “An economy under pressure, infrastructure that’s cracking, budgets under strain and talent under increasing pressure. But time and time again, when crisis hits, creativity thrives.

This year’s AdFocus Awards will look for the businesses who have holistically shown how they are able to Bounce Back. They have shown how creativity can be the vaccine for the economy by stimulating demand and guiding businesses back to their true north. We’re looking forward to celebrating and rewarding those agencies who have shown that no matter what challenges come forward, the creative industry always finds a way.”

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose said, “We’ve been doing this competition for 32 years and we think that it is more vital than ever, given the imperative to rebuild the country now. The advertising industry can play a fundamental role in doing that.”

There have been some changes made to the awards this year. The most significant change is the addition of the Group Agency of the Year Award category. This category will look to award the agency group with the best performance over the period under review and will include the total business impact of all the agencies included in the agency group or holding company.

“Given the tough external environment of the past two years, we’ll be looking for the agency group that has shown flexibility, versatility and bounce back-ability across all its businesses,” says Chaudhry.

The Large, Medium and Small agency size categories have been redefined and the Media Agency category has once again been split into Independent and Network Agency categories.

In addition, the questionnaires have been updated to ensure they are relevant to the current environment and in order to better interrogate the business case of entrants in a more defined manner. They have also been streamlined to ensure the entry process is more efficient.

The agency awards for 2022 include the following:

Large Advertising Agency of the Year

Medium Advertising Agency of the Year

Small Advertising Agency of the Year

Network Media Agency of the Year

Independent Media Agency of the Year

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Specialist Agency of the Year

Partnership of the Year

African Impact Award

Transformation Award

Adaptability Award

Nominated awards include the following:

Lifetime Achievement

Industry Leader of the Year

Student of the Year

Shapeshifter

This year, Jadi Tillim, MD of Tukio Media, takes the reins as the 2022 FM AdFocus project director. Tillim’s long career in the media industry has included running Primedia Broadcasting’s in-house creative solutions team for over a decade and being 702’s marketing manager on numerous award-wining advertising campaigns.

To enter the 2022 AdFocus Awards please register on the AdFocus website: www.adfocus.co.za

Click on LOG IN and it will direct you to where to register. Once you have registered you will receive an e-mail with your log-in details. It will then be possible to log in to the site. Please note that log-ins from 2021 are no longer valid and you need to register again to get log-in details for 2022.

The deadline for all entries is midnight on August 31 2022.

Here they are … finalists in the DStv Content Creator Awards

Thousands of hours of creative, hilarious, heartfelt, and thumb-stopping content. It all culminated in the announcement of the nominees for the first-ever DStv Content Creator Awards at an eclectic, high-energy event that took place at The Hallmark House in Johannesburg.

In attendance were over 200 shortlisted entrants, brands and agencies and the awards’ partners, all poised and excited to hear who the nominees were.

Head to the #DStvContentCreatorAwards social pages over the coming weeks to view highlights from all nominee content.

COMEDY AWARD

Prev Reddy

Suhayl Essa

Nadia Jaftha

Khanyisa Unfiltered

Tricia Mpisi

ALTER EGO AWARD

Coconut Kelz

Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)

Prev Reddy

Cassidy Nicholson (A Girl Named Cassidy)

CAUSE AWARD

MTN WildAid

Siv Ngesi – Sanitary Pad Vending Machine

Nicole Bessick

Puleng Moloi

Dr Nosipho Mhlanga

HOW I SHOT IT AWARD

Donovan Goliath

Chris Rogers

SOCIAL COMMENTARY AWARD

Slaying Goliath

Politically Aweh

Checkers Sixty60 Tinder Swindler

The Kiffness

Gosiame Ntshole (GC Celebrity)

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Our Love Journey With Mpoomy

SlikourOnlife

POPcast4Real

Women Wright

Sam Tech Girl Wright

KASI CONTENT CREATOR AWARD

Siyabulela Makumsha

Thabang Nkotoane

Masego Jacobs

Keotshepile Mosagale

Kamogelo Molefe

STITCH AWARD

Doef Cake

Yasien Fredericks

Boiiinito

Jeandre Balie

Tsoanelo Moyo

THUMB-STOPPING AWARD

Barbie Jackson

WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)

Nadia Jaftha

Donovan Goliath

Chris Rogers

SOL BEST CONTENT CREATOR AWARD

The Kiffness

Lemii Loco (Molemo Lehoko)

Nina Hastie

Chris Rogers

Wian Van den Berg

NETWERK24 SMAAKMAKER

Jacques Oosthuizen

Crazy Werrie (Werner Smit)

QMan (Quiton Janse van Rensburg)

Wongley (Chanley Wong)

Lisa Met Die Rooi Hare (Lisa van Rooyen)

PERFORMANCE AWARD

Rudi Smit

Diamond Thug

The Kiffness

Blxck Natives Studio

Chantel Ben

FILM/FESTIVAL/EVENT ART AWARD

AdinsDesign (Adin Kamanda)

Lindiwe Hope

OAS1SONE

Daniel Rheed

POP CULTURE ART AWARD

Falko Fantastic

Chris Valentine

Ryan Jonathan

Frans Smit

Zinhle Sithebe

BEST BRAND-OWNED PLATFORM PRESENTED BY MELTWATER

Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar

MTN WildAid

Checkers Sixty60

Savanna Launches Gugu

Brutal Fruit – You Belong

BEST GAME/APP AWARD

Ackermans Character Shop – Sea Monster

MatchKit SA

Savanna Launches Gugu

LoveCapeTown

BEST INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN AWARD

My Kreepy Teacher – Retroviral

#DoritosFlaminHotDuets – 365 Digital

LUX – Edelman

Love Cape Town – Find Your Freedom

Jameson – Rapt

AUTOMOTIVE AWARD

The Car Scene

Muzi Sambo

Juliet McGuire

DN Spots (Brad Sampson)

Matthew Kanniah

BEAUTY AWARD

Phaello Tshabalala

Mbali Christina

Francesca Lindon

Nuzhah Jacobs

Rezah Sampson

FASHION AND STYLE AWARD

Blue Mbombo

Kim Jayde

WhatMyBoyfriendWore (Sergio Ines)

Nabilah Kariem

Yoliswa Mqoco

FITNESS AWARD

Zinhle Masango

Angelique Fredericks

Zaakirah Khalek

Lucky Fadzi

Juanita Khumalo

FOODIE AWARD

Lorna Maseko

Chef Nti (Nthabiseng Ramaboa)

In The Midnight Kitchen (Zorah Booley)

Sifo The Cooking Husband (Sinoyolo Sifo)

Cooking With Luyanda (Luyanda Mafanya)

CONTENT OF THE YEAR. PRESENTED BY DSTV

Donovan Goliath

Nadia Jaftha

The Kiffness

Everyone who votes stands to win a prize to the value of R20 000, which includes a set of double tickets to the DStv Content Creator Awards main event on 10 September 2022 in Johannesburg and additional sponsored prizes.

Vote for your favourite nominees at www.contentcreatorawards.co.za by clicking on the nominee and submitting your vote. Each person can vote once per public voting category for their one favourite nominee in each category. Voting closes at midnight on 25 August 2022, so don’t miss out!

Jacaranda FM wins five PRISM Awards

Jacaranda FM has been rewarded for two stand-out campaigns and its world-class talent as the brand captured the hearts and imagination of many South African’s whilst Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were at an all time high last year.

At a ceremony held last week, Mzansi’s favourite radio station bagged two gold, one silver, and two bronze awards.

Gold | Digital Media Relations – Mzansi Quest 2021

Gold | Corporate Citizen – Spar Carols By Candlelight 2021

Silver | Digital Media Relations – Spar Carols by Candlelight 2021

Bronze | Gaming & Virtual Reality – Mzansi Quest 2021

Bronze | Radio Presenter of the Year – Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp

While some are still wondering whether to-metaverse or not-to-metaverse, Jacaranda FM was first to pull the trigger during the lockdown and created the free virtual world, Mzansi Quest. The station was awarded a Gold PRISM award for Digital Media Relations and a Bronze PRISM award in the Gaming & Virtual Reality category – a first for radio in Africa.

“We focused on giving our community an experience they could appreciate and I think this led to our results and awards. Mzansi Quest was brave and innovative, the game attracted over 10 000 players over a week, and elevated the broadcast sector by showcasing the use of innovative technologies in tandem with the marketing mix to promote a campaign,” said Leith Smith, marketing manager at Jacaranda FM.

For the Spar Carols by Candlelight campaign, Jacaranda FM won Gold as a Corporate Citizen after raising over R250 000 for Mzansi’s most vulnerable over the festive season, and giving local talent and musicians the chance to earn money when the events industry was crippled. Jacaranda FM also won a Silver PRISM award for Digital Media Relations in this category.

Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, host of Jacaranda FM’s Workzone bagged the Bronze Presidential Award for Radio Presenter of the Year. “We love the culture of excellence our entire team brings to the table, and Elana is no exception. Her consummate professionalism and relatability has made her a standout broadcaster, and we are thrilled to see her honoured by the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa,” said Smith.

CSIR wins big at the PRISM Awards for election prediction model project

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was honoured with silver and bronze PRISM awards for the media and public relations (PR) campaign executed for the election prediction model project during the 2021 local government elections.

The election prediction model scored the CSIR a silver prize in the public affairs category, which honours campaigns that contributed to informing public opinion or government policy on matters of national significance. The CSIR was the only awardee in this category.

“We are delighted to be the only state-owned entity amongst top PR and communications agencies and South African corporate giants to win at the PRISM Awards. We are thrilled to be recognised by the industry and our peers,” said group manager: strategic communications, Tendani Tsedu.

The new public sector category recognised the CSIR with a bronze award. The category aims to inspire communication experts in government and state-owned entities to strive for excellence in their line of work.

“These accolades serve as a testament to the valuable and impactful work that the strategic communications team consistently provides to all our CSIR colleagues who put their trust in us to explain their work in the most understandable terms possible to the broader public. I would also like to thank the CSIR Elections Prediction team for availing themselves to engage with various stakeholders, including media houses, and the technical team for their hard work,” Tsedu added.

Tribeca takes home a record seven Prism Awards

Tribeca Public Relations (Tribeca) maintained its 16-year award-winning streak at the 2022 edition of the PRISA Prism Awards, taking home seven awards from the glittering black-tie ceremony held on the 15th July.

The agency’s wins included:

Gold Prism for Community Relations, for Vuma’s Fibre to Schools Programme

Silver Prism in Food and Beverage, for Pernod Ricard’s Phakamisa iSpirit

Silver Prism in Healthcare and Related Industries, for In the Circle with SOLAL

Silver Prism for Public Relations and Communications Industry Advancement

Bronze Prism in the Medium-Sized Agency of the Year category

Bronze Prism for the Launch of a New Service or Product, for Vitaforce Nutri-B Energy

Bronze Prism in Reputation and Brand Management, for Bolt.

“It’s such an honour for our work to be recognised by our industry peers,” says Nicky James, managing director and co-founder of Tribeca. “The South African public relations industry is home to some of the most creative and professional practitioners of our discipline in the world, and these awards mean so much to everyone at the agency.”

Having been a judge for several Prism categories along with Tribeca business unit director Nicola Tarr, James adds that the 2022 adjudication was an intensive and robust process, with final outcomes reflecting true excellence in each category.

“As entrants and judges, we invested our passion and pride for this industry in the 2022 Prism awards season,” she says. “We hope that, in recognising true excellence, these awards inspire our peers to create exceptional work, but also that new entrants to the public relations workplace are motivated to achieve great outcomes for their clients every day, and not just during awards season.”

This clutch of PRISA Prism wins follows Tribeca’s six wins at the PRovoke SABRE Awards Africa earlier this year.

