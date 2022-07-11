Lagos gains a new roadside LED that delivers exceptional impact and reach for advertisers













[PRESS OFFICE] Advertisers have a new opportunity to target a sought-after audience with high impact and reach. Primedia Outdoor, the premier provider of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising solutions, recently added a new roadside LED to its growing digital portfolio across Africa.

With the launch of this new LED in Lagos, Nigeria, Primedia Outdoor provides supreme quality and brand exposure on 125 digital billboards across Africa, in all major environments and at key touchpoints along the consumer journey, ensuring impact and coverage where it matters most.

The captivating high-definition roadside LED measures at 3.0 x 12.0 meters and is strategically positioned on Ligali Ayorinde Avenue opposite Ajose Adeogun Road in Victoria Island – the main business and financial centre of Lagos. The LED screen is set to reach an affluent and upmarket audience being located in one of the most exclusive areas of Lagos. Primedia Outdoor’s data sources reveals that this LED delivers a unique audience reach of 2 078 443 over a four-week period and a staggering 6, 048 270 potential audience views.

“Digital out-of-home is the fastest growing traditional media channel globally and we are committed to continuously grow our digital footprint across Africa to deliver high quality advertising platforms to our valued clients,” said Isaac Ikhide, Managing Director at Primedia Outdoor Nigeria. “We are ecstatic to add another impactful LED billboard to our existing network in Nigeria, affirming we are the leaders in digital advertising solutions across Africa,” he added.

In addition to the newly launched roadside LED, Primedia Outdoor currently offers another roadside digital billboard located along Oworonshoki Expressway by Ondo Filling Station, Alapere, Lagos reaching 1 234 145 unique audiences in a month as well as an iconic bulkhead LED display in Ikeja City Mall, with a unique reach of 1 092 720.

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

