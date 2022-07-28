Media Moves: Mediamark launches CommVibe, Claudelle Naidoo takes helm at MediaCom, new faces at Newzroom Afrika, Ogilvy SA wins Luno













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Mediamark launches community radio sales offering

Audio and digital solutions company Mediamark has launched a new sales division, called CommVibe, that will represent the community radio space. In an industry first, Mediamark will be taking a package of Western Cape based community radio stations into the market, with the combined audience of just over 860 000 listeners. The offering is available to buy on Telmar and other planning tools through an aggregated audience buy.

Mediamark is owned by Kagiso Media who born out of the Kagiso Trust over 25 years ago. The organisation has always played an important role in empowering and uplifting communities. “We had been asking how best we could play in the community radio space, using our deep knowledge and experience and also how we could help upskill community stations commercially, when we decided to adopt this innovative model,” explained Mediamark CEO Wayne Bischoff.

The decision to open the community radio sales division follows an extensive consultation process with both the advertising industry and community stations themselves. “What became clear is that there were three stumbling blocks to advertisers wanting to buy airtime advertising at a community level: it was difficult from a planning perspective to approach numerous smaller stations, secondly, they weren’t sure if their spots were actually flighted, and thirdly, there was uncertainty about whether the revenue had eventually reached the community stations,” said Bischoff.

Through CommVibe, Mediamark aims to address all three concerns. Mervyn Naidu, head of business development at Mediamark said, “Through the offering, we are providing advertisers access to a large aggregated and predominantly untapped audience across different audience segments, using radio stations who really understand the vibration of the communities they serve. We are also offering almost real-time proof of flighting/broadcast.”

While CommVibe will initially only have a Western Cape offering, the plan is to roll out similar packages across other provinces.

People moves

MediaCom names Claudelle Naidoo as South Africa CEO

Claudelle Naidoo

MediaCom has named former managing director, Claudelle Naidoo, as the new CEO of its South Africa team. She replaces Ashish Williams, who is moving to MediaCom Singapore to take up a senior leadership role, where he will continue to work closely with the international MediaCom network to ensure clients have access to his expertise.

Naidoo takes on this new role having spent the last three years working for the agency as managing director with a key focus on client experience. She has excelled in this position, supporting the development of the agency and local teams. Prior to this, she was MediaCom’s head of analytics & insights and spent time at Kagiso, Nielsen and spent three years as a journalist.

MediaCom South Africa climbed to first place in the market within four years via a methodical focus ensuring talent and technology strategies paved the way to create consumer connections by driving relevant and revolutionised digital products.

“I’m thrilled to be taking over the leadership of MediaCom South Africa at this critical time,” Naidoo said. “I can’t wait to lead our talented team as we seek to help our clients tackle the challenges they face in making media inspiring for consumers as well as preparing for the launch of EssenceMediacom in 2023.”

Jacaranda FM announces Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes as new drive show hosts

Set the alarms, scribble it down on the calendar, and make sure to tune into Jacaranda FM from 10 August as Rozanne McKenzie and Rob Forbes take fans home with a high-energy, double-header show between 16h00 and 19h00 every weekday.

‘The Drive with Rob and Roz’ boasts a music filled line-up of the best local and international artists, peppered with exciting conversations to keep listeners informed, entertained, and plugged into the Jacaranda FM community.

McKenzie is no stranger to Jacaranda FM. She joined the station 10 years ago and has become a regular face on other media platforms with her deep-rooted passion for Afrikaans culture and bringing communities together.

“Jacaranda FM really is family, and I’m incredibly honoured by this new opportunity and platform to share more of myself with our fans. I’m looking forward to stepping into this new role as a co-host and taking our listeners home safely with positive energy and the best music line-up,” said McKenzie.

Rob Forbes needs little introduction. He was born and bred in Pretoria (yes his blood is blue) and boasts a 15-year career in radio.

“I’m looking forward to delivering a show that adds value to our listeners lives and that all starts with great music,” said Forbes. “I’m passionate about sharing information in a way that allows everyone to be part of the conversation, and I’m really thrilled to be doing this with Roz who has been part of the Jacaranda FM community for so long.”

New faces at Newzroom Afrika, tweaks to line up as channel sharpens focus

Thembekile Mrototo

There are a few new faces and some anchors trading places at Newzroom Afrika after the channel announced a refresh of its talent line-up this month.

Award-winning journalist, author and veteran reporter on Parliament Lukhanyo Calata took the hotseat as politics editor from mid-July.

Kwena Moabelo has joined the sports desk as an anchor and Newzroom Afrika has a new reporter in the North West, Refiloe Seboko, getting in touch with the voices on the ground in that province.

Thembekile Mrototo officially stepped into the role of anchor on Daytime Update from 12- 3pm, getting to the heart of the story with a focus on the leading news of the day, while Tumisang Ndlovu becomes the business anchor on AM Report.

Newzroom Afrika chief executive officer Thabile Ngwato said the new appointments and changes to the line-up would enhance the channel’s focus on providing credible and authoritative news, produced by journalists of the highest calibre.

“We operate in a dynamic, ever-shifting environment and we are evolving all the time, developing new talent and sharpening our storytelling capabilities to ensure we remain the trusted news and information service of choice.”

Future Media engages Trevor Ormerod to boost radio advertising in Namibia

Trevor Ormerod has been engaged by Future Media to assist with the development of country specific strategies for South African advertisers. As an experienced media sales and marketing director and having worked across all major media types and with his vast knowledge of media insights over the past 30 years, he is in a perfect position to assist those advertisers who wish to advertise in Namibia

Future Media is the home of some of the largest and most successful radio stations in Namibia.

Established on 01st May 2019, Namibia Future Media Holdings (Pty) LTD is a future driven, multi-media business and holding company of the well-known, established, and award-winning Namibian radio stations Radiowave, Omulunga Radio, Fresh FM and Nova 103.5.

They have a combined audience of over 600 000 listeners, reaching around 40% -55% of the Namibian population (based on the last Media Metrics survey done. A combined rate card, across four stations, allows them to act as a one-stop shop for advertising needs.

Unlike South Africa, where the Broadcast Research Council of SA release Radio Audience Measurement Survey (RAMs), to determine listenership; the only independent research in Namibia is from Media Metrics which was last done in 2019. Media Metrics will be done again shortly so we should have new research soon.

Hook, Line & Sinker welcomes new PR guru

Lerato Motloung has joined integrated communications agency, Hook, Line & Sinker (HLS), as account executive. The agency’s newly appointed PR fundi will support the B2B team with exciting 360-degree communication campaigns for brands including CBI-electric, DKMS Africa, Wealth Migrate Group, the Santa Shoebox Project, Tank Industries, Propr and many more.

Motloung was invited to participate in the PRISM Young Voices judging panel for 2021 and will harness her PR skills and insights to creatively execute the agency’s paid, earned, shared and owned (PESO) offering to both local and international power brands.

“2022 has certainly been the year of growth!” said HLS business unit manager, Emma Rijkers. “Six months into the year and we have hired three new staff members and we are currently seeking to fill an additional two roles. Over and above Lerato’s charisma and PR talent, she has a warm and bubbly personality, making her the perfect fit for our HLS culture as we continue to fast-track the agency’s exciting growth trajectory.”

Sphiwe Mkhonza joins Soccerzone

SABC Sport has announced the addition of renowned sport expert Sphiwe Mkhonza, as a presenter on the SABC’s sports flagship show, Soccerzone.

Mkhonza comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of soccer as a former player and coach. He is technically proficient and understands the game on and off the pitch. He has a great affinity with SABC viewers, having been a soccer analyst on the same show from 2013 until 2021 and on Laduma since 2013.

Mkhonza joins the seasoned South African television and radio broadcaster, Andile Ncube on a show that has contributed greatly to the performance of SABC Sport for many years. With cross-generational appeal and decades of impact on our audiences, Soccerzone has embedded itself in the legacy of the SABC and both Mkhonza and Ncube are poised to take it to even greater heights.

Soccerzone is broadcast live on Mondays at 20:00 on the SABC Sport Channel on DTT Channel 4, Openview Channel 124 and the SABC Sport digital platforms. Soccerzone is rebroadcast on SABC 1 at 22:00 and is also available on the TelkomONE platform.

TymeBank announces senior executive appointments

TymeBank, South Africa’s fastest growing digital bank, has announced the appointment of three new executive committee members, all of whom will report directly to TymeBank CEO Coen Jonker, who took over the reins on 1 July 2022.

The latest appointments bring additional strength and diversity to TymeBank’s senior leadership team, as it focuses on boosting the bank’s growth trajectory and unique value proposition. The following people have joined TymeBank’s executive committee:

Yusuf Dockrat, Chief Financial Officer

Linda Appie, Chief Marketing Officer

Bruce Paveley, Chief Technology Officer

Business moves

Ogilvy adds crypto to its wallet with LUNO

Global cryptocurrency company, Luno, has chosen to partner with Ogilvy South Africa, after a rigorous three-way pitch.

Luno’s mission is to empower billions of people across the world by upgrading them to a more open, efficient, and inclusive financial system. To do that, their platform makes cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum easily accessible to everyone – whoever and wherever you are.

“We were impressed by the energy and diversity of the Ogilvy South Africa team. The ideas brought forward really landed a human-lead message and showed a deep understanding of both our brand and our consumers,” said Marius Reitz, General Manager, Africa, Luno.

“We are excited to partner with LUNO, not only because of the interesting and rapidly changing sector they represent, but to create an impact for millions of South Africans in tomorrow’s new money world. We‘re looking forward to working with LUNO and helping to bring their mission of putting the power of cryptocurrency in everyone’s hands to life,” said Vicki Buys, MD of Ogilvy South Africa’s Cape Town office.

Meet the South African LinkedIn Member

Did you know that LinkedIn has more than 9-million South African members? 51% are based in Gauteng, and LinkedIn’s South African members have 58% more Porsches in the home than the average South African internet user?

And there’s more … In the past three to six months more than half have purchased a vacation and one in five has bought a car; a quarter invest in stocks and shares, and 41% actively support or advocate for a particular cause.

“The data we see confirms our assumptions that SA’s LinkedIn members are affluent, have income to spend on more expensive goods, which demonstrates that the platform should be included in consumer media plans – not only B2B schedules,” said Marius Greeff, founder of Turn Left Media (TLM), LinkedIn Marketing Solutions’ exclusive partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

TLM recognised that brands need a resource to help them better understand the South African LinkedIn member. With access to GWI, a leading audience-targeting company providing in-depth consumer insights, TLM has created the first Meet the South African LinkedIn Member, a playbook to help marketers understand the local audience. The guide is designed for marketers who want to get to know the local LinkedIn member better and tap into this economically active audience.

GWI’s data is drawn from South Africa’s online internet users – not the entire population. Data is from response waves in Q1 2021 to Q4 2021, and the sample sizes are 6.5k South African online internet users representing a universe of 30.1 million. The LinkedIn sample size was 3.2 thousand respondents, representing 49% of the upweighted population.

Meet the LinkedIn Member analyses the DNA of the South African LinkedIn members – who they are, what they do for leisure, what cars they drive, the sports they play etc. There are fascinating stats regarding the banks they use and investments they make, the vehicles they use, their preferred tech and luxury brands, from the mobile devices they use to the networks they connect with, and of course their business roles and how they do business, and their relationship with social media.

“LinkedIn’s first-party data and insights are incredibly useful when trying to understand business decision makers, but the data that’s available is often global, or at best EMEA driven. With access to credible independent data from GWI, we can now provide deeper insights into our local LinkedIn members,” explained Greeff.

As far as TLM is aware, this is the first time that the South African LinkedIn member has been unpacked from an independent survey representing SA internet users.

Download the full report here.

INFLUENCE podcast promises perception-shifting ideas

Lebo Madia

INFLUENCE, South Africa’s newest ideas podcast, is reclaiming intelligent conversation and challenging current perceptions on business, technology, communications, and politics to provide clarity on a world that is in constant flux.

According to INFLUENCE founder and host, Lebo Madiba, the idea was to launch the platform as a philosophy that can counter the polarised conversations currently dominating the media.

“It is about conversations in a changing world and being a driver for intelligent thoughts and engagement. We may not always have the answers at hand but in this highly connected world, we have access to networked intelligence. It is in this space where we can gain some perspective and clarity.”

The podcast has been two years in the making and is run by a stellar team of communications experts and content producers. In each episode, Madiba speaks to global leaders, innovators and thinkers in business, technology, and politics.

According to Madiba, INFLUENCES’ core principle of networked intelligence is based on the open-sourced ideas of collaboration, transparency, sharing and empowerment.

“Sherry Turkle, the author of Reclaiming Conversation, said intelligence used to mean possessing sensibility, sensitivity, awareness, discernment, reason, acumen, and wit. Today, the definition of intelligence is warped to resemble cunning. With INFLUENCE, I look to exercise Turkle’s definition of intelligence.”

Madiba looks to expand INFLUENCE soon to include seminars, conferences and broadcasting outlets to an audience that is discerning and curious.

While INFLUENCE covers topics on business, technology, politics and communications, its primary theme is ESG – environmental, social, and governance – which threads through each episode.

IAS and Anzu partner to provide media quality measurement for in-game advertising environments

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leader in digital media quality, has announced a partnership with Anzu, an in-game advertising leader. This partnership enables global brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their in-game media investments in mobile gaming environments. Through this collaboration, IAS provides advertisers with Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement and reports on Viewability through the IAS Signal platform.

“Gaming continues to emerge as a medium with broad appeal and growing reach. By partnering with Anzu, we now deliver in-game measurement and transparency for advertisers within gaming environments,” said Tom Sharma, chief product officer of IAS. “This integration sets the platform for quality standards within ad-supported gaming and allows advertisers to better understand and control the quality of their media on Anzu.”

MoyaApp, AnkerPay tap into Lightning to make Bitcoin access affordable and easy

Datafree’s MoyaApp, the South African super app with nearly seven million users, in partnership with cryptocurrency innovators AnkerPay, have tapped into the Lightning Network, a decentralised system for instant, high-volume micropayments, to lower the barrier to buying Bitcoin and make it quick and easy for Bitcoin investors to access and spend cryptocurrency.

A first for South Africa, the move allows the crypto-curious to buy Bitcoin from as little as R1, slashing the cost of the transaction. While hundreds of thousands of MoyaApp users are interested in cryptocurrency, many are loath to spend hundreds of rand to dabble in it initially, reports MoyaApp.

The partnership also makes it possible for South African Bitcoin investors to use their Bitcoin to shop in stores without having to first go via a bank account.

Thomas Chapman, Operations Analyst at Datafree, says the partnership is a game changer for MoyaApp and AnkerPay, but also within the cryptocurrency space. “There aren’t many options available where you can spend your cryptocurrency this quickly and efficiently,” he says. “One of the big benefits of the AnkerPay integration into MoyaApp is that you can top-up your MoyaPay wallet by selling bitcoin and begin spending it anywhere in SA using the MoyaPay prepaid Mastercard within minutes.”

Making moves

BRC RAMS Amplify Industry Update

Gary Whitaker

The Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC) and Ipsos South Africa achieved a full 12-month dataset for RAMS Amplify at the end of Q1 2022. The most recent data release, which includes radio currency data for the period June 2021 to May 2022, has reached a total sample size of 37 147 respondents.

“Now that a full 12-month dataset has been achieved, the BRC has conducted testing on Reach and Frequency (R&F) data,” said BRC CEO, Gary Whitaker.

As RAMS Amplify relies on Day After Recall (DAR) methodology via Computer Aided Telephonic Interviews (CATI), the R&F data was initially based on Yesterday recall. The ideal scenario, however, is to achieve R&F data based on longitudinal data or Past 7 Day (P7D) data. “This requires innovative modelling,” confirmed Whitaker. “To this end the BRC and Ipsos have secured the services of Ian Garland to design a model for R&F data that is based on P7D listenership for the South African market.”

Garland is the managing director of Milton Data and has pioneered ground-breaking work for the likes of Oztam, Commercial Radio Australia, Fox Sports, BBC, NBC Universal and IAB Australia.

He has completed a data review of RAMS Amplify and checked various criteria for the viability of the P7D modelling. The anticipated timings for building and applying the model is six to eight weeks and a test phase will be required before releasing this data to the industry. The data will be freely available via the nominated software bureaux as long as the standard software bureau licences are in place and access to RAMS data has been granted by the BRC.

Media industry is key stakeholder in achieving the SDGs, says UN ECOSOC President

The Association for International Broadcasting (AIB) and the Presidency of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) staged a ground-breaking conference on 15 July to explore the relationship between media companies, journalists, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Opened by the President of the Economic and Social Council, H.E. Mr Collen Vixen Kelapile, the event brought together hundreds of participants from 30+ countries to discuss what is the media’s role in achieving sustainability and how the world’s media can help to ensure that citizens in every country understand the need for the planet’s inhabitants to move toward greater sustainability.

In his opening address, Kelapile noted “the media industry is a vital stakeholder in achieving the SDGs. It is key in promoting solidarity and reinforcing accountability from the global leaders so that they take the necessary bold decisions”.

He continued: “Fair and accurate reporting is very important, and it’s a must in this process. Let us send a strong call to action to journalists in every country to engage in support of the achievement of the SDGs and to hold power to account”.

He added “we also want to hear from you on how the UN, the individual member states, and the media could become better partners in achieving the SDGs.”

The role of media companies in developing sustainable corporate social responsibility initiatives was discussed by Georgia Arnold, Executive Director of the MTV Foundation and SVP & Head of VIS: Social Impact, Paramount Global.

The full conference can be seen at //youtu.be/kvdcuRbHkGg.

Diary

New design Summit announced for Joburg with ASUS as new presenting partner

On Friday, 29 July 2022 Joburg will play host to a newly-launched industry Summit covering key focal points for architecture and interior design professionals. The one-day Summit is partnered by ASUS and forms part of the dynamic programme of the reimagined Decorex Joburg (28-31 July 2022) and will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre. The all-day programme of Summit talks is curated by Decorex Africa’s Bielle Bellingham, the former editor of Elle Decoration, and includes an international keynote presentation. Booking is essential as places are limited.

For more information visit www.decorex.co.za.

