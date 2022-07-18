Shedding light on creative campaigns













From powerbanks, to generators, solar panels to inverters, we’ve all found ourselves looking at an app (on a hopefully fully charged cellphone), trying to work out what stage we’re in.

It would seem, though, that mid-life crisis isn’t a stage that anyone is talking about currently, as we navigate our way between 2, 4 and 6. Not to mention traffic lights that now only have enough power to act as billboards for healers promising to bring back long-lost lovers!

So how do you ensure the lights stay on during your next campaign?

What is the problem you’re trying to solve? The more complex the problem the more agile the solution needs to be. Creative campaigns are regularly challenged to solve several issues in a single instance. Prioritise the most important. Though there might be opportunity to string a series of light bulbs in a single campaign, it might be more effective to have one guiding light than several dim ones. Focus on the core issue as a starting point and add additional layers if appropriate.

Don’t forget the essence of the brand you’re working on. Each brand or product has a nuance, a place in the market, a perceived value and has tangible use to the consumer. It is our job to best position these elements to new and existing customers to drive uptake or acquisition and strengthen brand loyalty. Don’t discount the value of enforcing the brand position and values. Often in the creative process, we lose ourselves in a world of complex ideas and implementation. Keep it simple. Amplify the important points. Reinforce the value offering. Don’t clutter the campaign.

Some concepts have longevity and can be re-angled. Know when to replicate and rejuvenate ideas but avoid duplication. Each concept needs a unique hook that speaks to the advertiser and audience and considers the platform. Understand what the campaign is trying to achieve and seek clarity if the brief is too vague. The creative process is complicated enough as it is, when dashed with vagueness, you’ll find yourself having to re-conceptualise the ideas as they’re not “bright enough”.

The reality often is that the switch was never set to “on” mode to begin with. Let the briefing process be robust, ask the same questions in diverse ways, consider all the collateral, and agree (with the client) what they want their campaign to achieve. It’s OK for clients to be unsure. Be confident enough to lead the conversation by understanding their business and their products. It’s through this process that you will enhance the trust relationship and build future value. Intimate understanding of the client, product and issues they face can lead to innovative solutions.

Brand stories and narratives are key to the evolving media marketing landscape as brands find their unique positioning and placement. How is your campaign adding to the brand story? Are you building towards a new chapter or adding to an existing one? Brands evolve with time and shifts in the market; it is essential for you to consider how the story will unfold in the long term so that the ideas and campaigns can drive momentum in the narrative.

At times, the lights may flicker, but always go back to the essence of the product and amplify the purpose, don’t wander around in the dark for too long. People listen to, and engage with, powerful stories. Audiences want to be taken on journeys of discovery, enforcement and excitement, be that fully charged option for them

There is no such thing as a bad idea. They may not all be workable from the onset, but as the team dynamo starts spinning the collective energy, the thinking will build on, shape, and deliver the perfect solution. When you’re on a winning creative streak, be careful not to default to your first idea, there really is power in numbers; the more ideas on the table, the easier it is to identify the right one. The first idea is rarely the best idea, but it might the best one next time round. Foster a culture of idea sharing, it really is a bright idea!

Don’t get distracted. Creative infrastructure takes time to build and establish. Once it is in place, maintain it, test it regularly, add new capacity if necessary and always be aware of alternative sources of creative power. Creativity thrives when used, leave the switch on, let the bulbs burn (but in this instance alone) and allow it to be the floodlight to the campaign. Creative process literally creates light at the end of the tunnel.

Lastly, don’t be afraid of the dark. Sometimes the solution is as simple as a matchstick.

